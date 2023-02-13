The 9 Best Dog Food Brands at Target That’ll Get Tails Wagging — Starting at $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our pets, we would move the mountains if we could for them — they deserve it after all of the unconditional love, support, and snuggles they give us. And like any pet parent, we’re sure their health is one of your highest priorities. Aside from regular vet checkups, teeth cleanings, and grooming appointments, ensuring your dog has the best food is also essential. If you’re looking for dog food with clean and healthy ingredients for your four-legged bestie, make you check out the best Target dog food brands — there are so many impressive options to shop.

It’s no secret that Target is a mecca for the best shopping, and now it will be your new favorite spot for dog food. The retailer always has their shelves stocked with different-sized bags which cover all price points, and also has many treat options that you can bring home too. You’ll find brands like blue Buffalo, Rachael Ray, and Kindfull, to name a few. Keep scrolling to see the best dog food brands.

Blue Buffalo is one of the most popular brands you can pick up for your furry friend during your next Target trip. The brand has tons of options when it comes to food. From dry to wet food, there’s a formula for every dog. If you’re not sure what to shop for, we recommend trying these wet dog food toppers — it makes an excellent mixer or special, tasty treat for your pet.

Grain Free Beef & Chicken Dinners Wet Dog Food Topper $18.99 Buy now

This pet food brand is makes it a mission to pack each of its products with clean ingredients that contain no by-product meals, wheat, corn, or soy. The recipes are also guided by a veterinarian to ensure your dog gets the best vitamins and nutrients.

“My dogs love the food and treats!” one shopper wrote. “My dogs are picky eaters and they love this food. I have three dogs. I switched because nutro has become too expensive. I bought a small bag to try out and it’s been well received by my brood and I will be switching over permanently. I also purchased 1 pkg of every treat they offer, they’re affordable and my dogs ate them up in a heartbeat.”

Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food $7.99 Buy now

If you're looking for fresh food for your dog, check out Freshpet. As its name suggests, the brand offers the freshest food for your pet that you refrigerate and pull out just like any other meal. Freshpet's recipes don't contain any fillers and puts meat first in every bag of food.

Tender Chicken and Vegetable Recipe Refrigerated Wet Dog Food $23.99 Buy now

You probably know Rachael Ray as a Food Network personality and cook, but did you know she also has her own line of food for your dog? Right now, at Target, you can get food that includes wholesome ingredients like salmon, beef, and chicken with no preservatives. There aren’t any added grains, gluten, or fillers. You can’t go wrong with this bag of salmon and sweet potato dry dog food or the soup bones.

Zero Grain Salmon & Sweet Potato Dry Dog Food $24.49 Buy now

Shoppers say even their “picky eater” dogs enjoy Nature’s Recipe foods. The food offers a balanced meal for dogs of all ages in different forms, including wet and dry options.

“I have been buying this since he was 3-4 months old. My puppy Turbo has had so many issues with allergies and not wanting to eat certain things that I decided probably grain free would be the best option. I looked into so many companies, but I saw so many good reviews and options for Nature’s Recipe, and I had to jump on it! He loves it! I tried changing flavors, but this one, without a doubt, is his absolute favorite!

Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe Dry Dog Food $28.99 Buy now

Even though Nutro Natural Choice makes food for dogs up to adult age, you have to spoil your puppy with this chicken and brown rice bag of kibble. The recipes “supports brain and eye development in puppies with omega-3 fatty acids like DHA,” the brand says.

“After trying about six different types of food, this was recommended to us, and we were at our wit’s end trying to get her to eat,” one reviewer said. “This is the only food she’s eating, and she has now turned one, so she is now on the adult formula of this flavor. Highly recommend this for picky eaters!”

Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Puppy Dry Dog Food $37.99 Buy now

Jinx is another option at Target when looking for the best dog foods. They add patented BC30 probiotics, which support digestive health. There is also twenty superfoods that nourish your pet and keep them healthy.

Brown Rice Grains and Sweet Potato Dry Dog Food Bag $11.49 Buy now

Tender & True’s delicious ocean white fish and potato recipe will quickly become a favorite for your pooch. It has tasty flavors that are always grain free. And you can also surprise your pet with yummy treats from the brand.

Ocean White Fish and Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food $29.99 Buy now

This Irresist-A-Bowl Chicken and Beef Wet Dog Food is packed with antioxidant-rich meats and vegetables. The wet food packs are sold in sets of three for under $12 and make an easy and quick meal for your best friend. I and Love and You also has plenty of other choices to fit your pet’s needs too.

Irresist-A-Bowl Chicken and Beef Wet Dog Food $11.99 Buy now

