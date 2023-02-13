I’m a Homebody & I Swear By These Gripper Slippers That Keep My Feet Cozy & Sweat-Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a homebody, items that keep me comfy and warm are always welcome additions to my apartment. So, when I was presented with the opportunity to try Bombas’ Gripper Slippers, I just couldn’t turn it down. After all, Bombas is known for its top-tier socks. Just by scrolling through the thousands of rave reviews, the fan-fave slipper-sock hybrids are clearly just as well-made. For someone who enjoys being in the comfort of my home, nothing sounded more appealing, especially during this time of year.

What makes the Bombas Gripper Slippers so great is that they’re not your traditional pair of socks or slippers. They’re a mix of both, making them beyond comfortable in so many ways. They feature a soft lining with a grippy sole to help prevent slipping. And unlike typical slippers, they don’t feel bulky or heavy at all, making for easy movement around the house.

I personally tried the sherpa-lined version of the Gripper Slippers, which are described as being “festive on the outside and cloud-like on the inside.” If you’re like me, you’ll be thoroughly satisfied to know that they keep your feet toasty and warm even in the coldest of homes. The best part? My feet stayed mostly sweat-free, which isn’t always the case with thicker socks or fluffy slippers. While my feet don’t typically sweat profusely, I was still happy to know that my feet didn’t feel too hot even while under a blanket.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bombas Women’s Gripper Slipper

Image: Bombas.

And I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with these under $50 slippers. The Sherpa-Lined Gripper Slippers are selling out quickly right now. Don’t worry, though, there are so many styles like the original to cable knit that aren’t out of stock yet. There are even pairs for your whole family to enjoy, even for your little toddler.

So many reviewers are calling them the best slippers ever. One shopper said it’s their “go-to when in the house on a cold day.” Related story Drew Barrymore Never Skips This Step In Her Beauty Routine & You Can Snag Her Go-To Product for $6

Whereas another added, “I bought these for my future son-in-law who works from home and is always cold. He loves them. He can’t believe how comfortable they are.”

It was my first time testing a Bombas product, and I would have to agree that these Gripper Slippers do not disappoint. Even in my small apartment, these slippers make the few steps feel like a pleasure. Plus, for every purchase, Bombas will donate a clothing item to those in need.

So, make an impact with this at-home footwear that you’ll want to wear on repeat. Check out below other versions of Bombas’ Gripper slippers that you can snag now.

Women’s Gripper Slipper (Sherpa-Lined)

Image: Bombas.

If you like to have additional warmth for your feet, try this Sherpa-Lined version that feels so much better on cold grounds.

Women’s Gripper Slipper (Sherpa Lined) $50 Buy now

Women’s Cable Knit Gripper Slipper

Image: Bombas.

Besides being super cozy, these Cable Knit Gripper Slippers are a stylish choice for your loungewear collection.

Women’s Cable Knit Gripper Slipper $48 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: