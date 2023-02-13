Why Didn’t Anyone Tell Us Sofia Vergara’s Walmart-Exclusive Kitchenware Is so Chic & Affordable?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With her curve-accentuating silhouettes and bold fashion choices, Sofia Vergara has become a modern style icon on the red carpet. But did you know she is also slaying it in the Walmart home aisle? Her home collection at the big-box retailer is packed with timeless yet trendy pieces that are super affordable. And you don’t need her, um, genetic gifts to achieve these looks yourself!

The Sofia Home by Sofia Vergara collection at Walmart includes an assortment of gorgeous kitchenware and dinnerware that is so elegant we can imagine Vergara and her hottie husband Joe Manganiello actually use it themselves. With embossed white stoneware and gold accents, the products are in the same palette as the decor in the Tuscan-style estate the celebrity couple put on the market last summer.

While most of us have kitchen cabinets full of dishes, cups, and assorted cookware, either gifted from wedding registries or purchased ourselves to stock a new home, the truth is occasionally we need to edit and replace items. Over time, dinnerware can become chipped, stained, or otherwise damaged. Older items might not be microwave or dishwasher-safe, making them less functional than your modern life requires. Or, your personal style may have changed, your family size increased, or an upcoming special occasion has you rethinking your place settings.

Replacing old dinnerware with new sets can help improve the overall appearance of your table setting, give a fresh, updated look to your dining table, or add an extra touch of elegance and sophistication. Whatever your reason for needing new dinnerware, Sofia Home has timeless items that will work with any style and fit your budget.

We’ve rounded up six of our favorites below. Check them out, and turn your next tablescape into a showstopper!

Sofia Home 12 Piece Embossed White Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Courtesy of Sofia Home.

This dinnerware set's beautiful whiteware means it's easy to match with a wide variety of table settings, while its embossed designs add style and flair. The complete service for four includes a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl, and each item is crafted from durable, stoneware that is both dishwasher and microwave safe.

Sofia Home 12 Piece Embossed White Stoneware Dinnerware Set $39.74 Buy now

Sofia Home White Stoneware 8×8 Inch Baking Dish

Courtesy of Sofia Home.

Pull together some easy weeknight chicken enchiladas or make your next baked mac and cheese a household hit in this embossed stoneware baking dish with a stain-resistant glaze finish.

Sofia Home White Stoneware 8×8 Inch Baking Dish $17.87 Buy now

Sofia Home White Oval Stoneware Casserole Dish with Lid

Courtesy of Sofia Home.

The stylish profile gives this casserole dish a table-ready design, while the large cooking area offers plenty of room for a family-sized dish. Crafted with high-quality, durable stoneware with a stain-resistant glaze finish, this dish is dishwasher safe for easy clean up, and allows the foods to heat up evenly.

Sofia Home White Oval Stoneware Casserole Dish with Lid $42.87 Buy now

Sofia Home Gold Satin 18/0 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4

Courtesy of Sofia Home.

This modern classic flatware set will elevate your home and coordinate with the Sofia Home Collection or your existing tableware. The set includes four 5-piece place settings and is dishwasher safe for easy use and care.

Sofia Home Gold Satin 18/0 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 $49.97 Buy now

Sofia Home 4 Pack Embossed Stoneware Mugs

Courtesy of Sofia Home.

With the same embossed texture and gold detail, these stoneware mugs coordinate with other items from the Sofia Home collection or can add a unique flair when paired with your existing dinnerware.

Sofia Home 4 Pack Embossed Stoneware Mugs $19.98 Buy now

Sofia Home Embossed White Stoneware Serve Bowl

Courtesy of Sofia Home.

Use this large serving bowl to mix and serve fresh salads, homemade pasta, veggies, savory side dishes and so much more. Made of durable stoneware, making it microwave and dishwasher safe, it can be used with hot dishes or cold dishes without worry.