Jennifer Lopez Has Worn This Brand’s Iconic Flip-Flops All Around the World— & So Many Styles Are Now on Sale

Right now is one of the best times to start shopping for your spring and summer wardrobes. Stores are stocked with new arrivals, anticipating the upcoming warmer months. Even though the temperatures outside are not warm enough to swear your new finds, at least you’ll have them when it’s time to pack for vacation. To get you started, we found Jennifer Lopez’s iconic flip-flops on sale at Zappos.

Havaianas is a Brazilian brand known for its comfortable and stylish flip flops. They have an iconic rubber sole that even celebrities like J. Lo can’t resist (she wore them on her honeymoon). Luckily, the shoes are affordable and aren’t available only to A-listers. They typically retail for $38 to $45, but right now, they’re on sale at Zappos. You can snag an iridescent pair or bright-colored flip flops for under $40. Ahead, see our favorite picks.

You Shine Flip Flop Sandal — $32.64, originally $42.00

This pair of Havaianas have a golden hue to them, embellished with shiny straps. The neutral tones make the flip flops perfect for any outfit this summer. “My favorite flip flops!” one shopper said. “I have all the ‘you metallic’ Havaianas, and now this ‘you shine.’ Super cute.”

Havaianas You Shine Flip Flop Sandal $32.64 Buy now

Slim Iridescent Flip Flop Sandal — $29.26, originally $38.00

These flip flops are so pretty! They have iridescent colors that have a touch of sparkle to them. The straps have a silhouette, but they’re still thicker enough to support your feet.

Havaianas Slim Iridescent Flip Flop Sandal $29.26 Buy now

Havaianas Slim Sparkle II Flip Flop Sandal — $32.68, originally $38.00

If you love blue, then make sure you snag this pair that is also on sale at Zappos. They have a solid blue shade, but there’s a twist. The straps and soles are lined with tons of sparkle that shoppers “love.”

Havaianas Slim Sparkle II Flip Flop Sandal $32.68 Buy now

Top Farm High Space Flip Flop Sandal — $33.06, originally $38.00

Everyone needs a fun pair of sandals for the upcoming warmer months. And if you need new ones for 2023, you're in luck. Zappos has the Top Farm High Space Flip Flops that will instantly transport you to vacation mode. The flips have printed umbrellas, flowers, and other bright designs on them.

Havaianas Top Farm High Space Flip Flop Sandal $33.06 Buy now

The Havaianas sale is in full swing right now, which means you can fill your cart ASAP. Most styles are selling fast, so hurry!

