Gwyneth Paltrow Adores This Surprisingly Affordable & Plumping Tinted Lip Oil Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we’re at a loss for beauty inspiration, we turn to our favorite stars (no, not the ones in the sky) for a bit of guidance. Honestly, you’d be surprised how many celebs love an affordable lip gloss, and Gwyneth Paltrow is among them. But the Goop founder’s favorite lip lacquer isn’t just any ordinary lip gloss. Intrigued? Learn more about this $26 lip oil that shoppers absolutely adore.

According to a round-up from Vogue, Paltrow is all about the beauty brand ILIA. Among some of her favorite products is the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil. This cushiony, tinted lip oil is packed with plumping Hyaluronic Acid and features a number of moisturizing properties which leave lips feeling soft and smooth. Say goodbye to those sticky generic lip glosses!

Image: Ilia Beauty.

ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil $26 Buy now

Every time you wear the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil, you’ll get a burst of hydration. Your lips will feel better each time you apply this gloss, and the Hyaluronic Acid will work wonders — giving your limps a fuller look. The lip oil also comes in a variety of hues including tropical pink, neautral nude, burnt coral, and more. We’re sure you’ll be able to find the shade that’s just right for you.

Paltrow isn’t the only one who loves this product. Just read what other shoppers had to say about the lip gloss. “This is my absolute favorite lip product! It feels good on and the colors are beautiful. It’s important to me that it’s a cleaner product than most,” one person wrote. “I really like this gloss. It goes on well and stays on longer than most lip glosses,” another said. If you want to treat your lips to a luxurious new feel, then this product from ILIA is the one for you!