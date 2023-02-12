This $14 Closet Organizer With Over 5,000 Reviews ‘Doubled’ Shopper’s Small Closet Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too early or too late to get more organized. Whether that’s finding the right place for certain home essentials, or putting your drawers and closet in order, there’s always a right time and ideal approach to maintaining a clean space. One spot we often forget about is the closet where we hang all our clothes. Have you noticed that you’re running out of room? Well, don’t worry. We’ve found the perfect closet organizer on Amazon and it’s only $14.

HEYHOUSE’s Closet Organizers are perfect for your clothing closet. These little contraptions will give your clothes so much more room and plenty of space regardless of the size of your wardrobe. The hangers can hold up to nine pieces of individual clothing. Instead of letting your apparel hang piece by piece, you can organize them with these hangers and have them hang vertically or horizontally — it’s totally up to you!

Image: HEYHOUSE via Amazon.

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Closet Organizers will keep each piece of your wardrobe separate and wrinkle-free since they won’t bunch up. For just $14, you can get a pack of six organizers to hang your clothes. These hangers are also made of environmentally friendly material, so you can feel good about what you’re buying, too. But don’t just take it from us — read what satisfied shoppers had to say about these hangers.

“These space saving hangers are super efficient and durable—easy to assemble, cute in color and also very durable. I hung 2 hangers on each for some of them to keep like shirts together and I am very happy with the results,” one shopper wrote. Another person said in their review that the hangers “created so much space” in their child’s closet, adding, “they are durable and look great!” For just $14, you’ll be able to create so much space in your closet with these handy little hangers. So buy a batch for yourself and get organizing!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: