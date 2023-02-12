Shoppers Call This Easy-to-Install $11 Organizer With Over 14,000 5-Star Reviews a ‘Huge Space Saver’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always looking for new ways to accommodate our space and keep our home organized. And if keeping our home clean and efficient is front of our mind, we’re sure you’ve thought about it from time to time too. For instance, do you have that one closet that’s just for brooms, mops, rakes, and other random home essentials? Well, make room in that closet for something new, because we’ve found the product that will keep those items and more perfectly in order — and it’s just $11 on Amazon.

Holikme has a storage organizer that is ideal for saving space and keeping your home organized. The Holikme Organization and Storage Tool is super easy to install and comes with enough space so you can keep your brooms, mops, rakes, and more mounted in one place. Home owners love this product for so many reasons, so let’s just run down a few, shall we?

Image: Holkime via Amazon.

Holikme Organization and Storage Tool $11.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

The spring loaded slots on this organizer make it easy to hang brooms, mops, shovels, and rakes. They hold up to 5 lbs. each and they are super sturdy. This mount also comes with hooks perfect for gardening tools, small brushes, gloves, and any other small item you want to keep on hand. The mount is made of metal, which means it’ll never rust. It’s also lightweight and extremely durable. These are just the highlights we’ve noticed, but read on for what actual users have to say about this Holikme product.

“I made my son put this up and it was simple for him. I use it to hang up my Swiffer , broom, and dustpan, and there’s still additional hooks to hang up other items. Works for me,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “Put this in my utility room. Easy install. I have a rather small apartment so this is perfect for organizing,” another said. For just $11, this organizing tool is a must-have for anyone looking to save some space in their home.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: