Dog Parents Say This $4 Interactive & Durable Rope Toy Is Perfect for ‘Heavy Chewers’

As much as we love spoiling our fur babies, there are times when we can get a bit frustrated. Anytime we see a toy we bought just days ago pulled and torn to shreds, the buyers remorse kicks in. Fortunately, there are toys made with your dog in mind that will stand up to the task, no matter how many rounds of fetch or tug of war you play. We tracked down a durable toy that’s currently on Amazon for just $4, and dog owners agree: this toy is a must-have.

Among the fun toys made by Mammoth Pet Products, the Flossy Chews Color Rope Tug Toy has earned some major praise from dog lovers everywhere — and for good reason. This toy is ideal for tossing, pulling, and chewing. Regardless of how rough your dog plays, this vibrantly colored rope toy will hold up. It’s made with interactive play in mind, so you can battle it out in a tug of war with your pooch for as many rounds as you like.

But this toy is for more than just playing, it’s actually great for your dog‘s dental health. The fibers in the rope floss dog’s teeth as they chew and play. The 15-inch version of this toy starts at just $4, and while that price point might seem too good to be true, just read what some dog owners have to say about their pup’s new favorite toy.

“My dogs tore up their other tug of war chew toy, ordered this and they love it! Good price too,” one dog owner wrote. “It’s [a] great toy especially for the price, none of the dogs have torn it to shreds yet and still really enjoy playing with it,” another said. If you’ve been looking for a dog toy that will last, then your search is finally over. Buy the Flossy Chews Color Rope Tug Toy and get back to playing with your pup!

