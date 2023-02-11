Shoppers Say This $6 Pack of Crinkle Toys Is the ‘Perfect Sensory Toy’ for Their Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For a pet that spends hours and hours sleeping, cats sure do love to be entertained. When it comes to giving your precious fur baby the best toy possible for hours of play, there are so many options. Honestly, where do we even start? Well, there’s one classic toy that’s been given a fun, sensory spin that we already know your cat will be totally obsessed with — and it’s only $6 on Amazon.

PETFAVORITES now sells the Original Mylar Crinkle Ball for cats. These vibrant little toys come in a slew of fun and flashy colors. Your cat won’t be able to take their eyes off these little crinkle balls for one moment. The toys come in shades of red and gold, purple and green, and green and yellow. And when your kitty cat finally pounces, the mylar creates a crinkly sound that will engage your cats ears.

Image: PETFAVORITES via Amazon.

PETFAVORITES Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toys

Plus, these toys have a unique touch, so your curious cat will investigate them as they play. The Mylar Crinkle Balls come in three different packs, so you can get as many as you’d like. Buy a pack of six, 12, or 24 — however many you buy, we’re sure your cat will thank you. Don’t believe us? Just read what some cat owners are saying about these fun little toys.

“These really are great toys for cats. They’ve got that awesome, enticing crinkle-crunch sound, and they hold up to all kinds of gnawing, batting and pulling between paws and teeth. This is a great cat toy,” one satisfied customer wrote. “My cats absolutely love these, probably one of the best things I got in my recent cat order,” another said. The cat owners have spoken! Buy your own set of Mylar Crinkle Balls for your cat today.

