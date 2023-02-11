Shoppers Say Their Cats Are ‘Unreasonably Obsessed’ With These Super-Fun $6 Crinkly Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Showering your fur babies with love is one of a pet owner’s favorite things to do. To see their eyes light up at the sight of a new treat or toy always brings a smile to our face. But with so many options out there, it’s hard to find the best of the best when it comes to cat toys. Don’t worry, though. We tracked down one toy cat owners and their feline friends are totally obsessed with — and it’s only $6 on Amazon.

Petmate’s Jackson Galaxy Crinkle Butterfly toys will be the perfect new addition to your kitty’s batch of playthings. These colorful toys are made with your cat in mind. Made with mylar, these toys make a crinkle sound that will engage your cat’s hearing and put them on the prowl.

The toys are also full of organic catnip, so your cat will go crazy for hours playing with these life-like butterflies. If we haven’t sold you on these toys just yet, then take a look at what cat owners have said about the toy that made the Amazon Choice list: “My cats love throwing them in the air and jumping for them. They are so cute carrying their butterfly conquest around the house,” one cat owner wrote.

Another person, who noted that their four-legged family member is “unreasonably obsessed” with these toys wrote, “My cat, Sakura, is so obsessed with these little butterflies it’s almost crazy.” You just can’t get better than that. Amazon sells these vibrant cat toys for just $6. So don’t hesitate — buy your cat’s next favorite toy today.

