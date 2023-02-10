Jennifer Aniston & Kate Hudson Are Fans of This Sustainable Fashion Brand That Shoppers Say Has the ‘Perfect White Tee’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone needs a basic white t-shirt in their lineup. No matter the occasion or season, it’s a wardrobe staple that’s always chic and super versatile. It goes with absolutely everything, whether it’s classic pair of blue jeans, a patterned skirt, or biker shorts. And let’s be honest, one can never have too many white tees. It’s a piece of clothing that’s guaranteed to get use, so there’s no shame in adding a few more to your closet. While you can easily pick up a plain white t-shirt anywhere, we found one that shoppers have dubbed the “perfect white tee.” Best part is, it comes from a brand that A-list celebs can’t stop wearing.

If you’re ready for your new favorite t-shirt, we suggest snagging Nation LTD’s Blair Tee. Made with soft organic cotton, shoppers call it the perfect white tee. For instance, one Revolve shopper, raved over its great quality. They wrote, that it’s “cut like a women’s t-shirt” instead of other tees that are “boxy and shapeless.” Numerous reviewers love the relaxed fit and length, and many say it really feels like a “high quality” shirt. Not to mention, it’s “bright white” too.

Plus, you can’t deny, the Blair Tee looks so effortlessly chic. It’s no wonder the sustainable clothing brand has so many celeb fans. For instance, actresses Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson have been known to sport their everyday tees and other contemporary styles. Rachel Bilson, Nicole Ritchie, Ashley Tisdale, and Jessica Simpson, are just a few others who have been seen wearing various Nation LTD shirts as well. Chances are, the Blair Tee would get their stamp of approval too. It’s universally flattering, so comfortable, and available in inclusive sizes.

Nation LTD Organic Cotton Blair Tee

Although the Nation LTD top may be a bit pricey at $69, we think its luxe quality makes it definitely worth the extra bucks. Plus, the slim-fit shirt will never go out of style, making it a great item to wear on repeat. Even one reviewer said they would wear this every single day if they could.

And if you fall in love with it, then you're in luck. It also comes in more neutral colors (such as black, navy, and green) that complement so many outfits as well. That's right, we bet you're about to have a few new additions to your closet soon.

So, seal the deal on Nation LTD’s Blair Tee that’s a must-have right now.

