This Unexpected Spot Is Discounting Tons of Ninja Foodi Products as Low as $100

Having endless options for kitchen appliances is always welcomed. After all, having new tools that make cooking meals easier (and quicker) is a treat. If you haven’t upgraded your current cooking devices in a while, QVC has you covered. Right now, you can snag modern cookers and toasters from Ninja on sale, with prices starting at $100.

QVC’s Ninja Foodi sale has tons of options on sale that make it easy to add some new appliances to your kitchen. The markdowns include pressure cookers, a digital toaster that doubles as an oven, or a convection oven that does it all. The appliances have multiple uses, which takes away the need for most of the other machines you’re storing in your cabinets. The best part? Most of them take up fewer spaces and are easy to store. Ready to shop? See our favorite picks ahead.

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Deluxe XL 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer — $199.99, originally $242.00

Shoppers say that this pressure cooker is “worth the money,” and even more so now that it’s on sale. The cooker whips up the crispiest and tastiest recipes in a jiff. Ninja’s TenderCrisp Technology keeps your food tender anda juicy and is able to “steam, slow cook, sear, saute, air crisp, roast, boil, and dehydrate all in one pot.”

“This is by far the best appliance out there! We use it for cooking eggs in,” a reviewer said. “We use it for dinner, potatoes, chicken, and even steak! Amazon has some additional pieces you can use to cook muffins, pizzas, and more. I absolutely love this, and it was by far the best product I have ever purchased for our kitchen! It is quick and simple. It turns off on its own, so you don’t have to worry about over cooking food.”

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Digital Air Fry Convection Oven — $229.99, originally $329.99

Ninja

If you need a convection oven, look no more! You can save $100 on the Ninja Foodie Pro Digital Air Fry Convection Oven right now. The oven does it all — from roasting to baking and broiling. It comes with two wire racks, two sheet pans, an air fry basket, a roast tray, and a crumb tray.

One shopper wrote the they use the oven for so many different functions: “We grabbed this after another name-brand one crapped out & we love it! We use it to air fry, bake, toast, and bagels. You name it! I love that it makes cooking stupid-easy by letting you adjust temp, time, and how many slices of toast.”

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Dual Temp Probe Indoor Grill & Air Fryer — $229.99, originally $279.98

Ninja

An indoor grill might alarm you, but thanks to the Ninja Foodi design, it’s perfectly safe. The grill features a cyclonic grilling technology that circulates the air for safety and also to ensure your food cooks evenly. The grill also makes it easy to make hot dogs, steaks, and other backyard grill foods that you’re craving, sans the traditional grill. It has a sleek digital screen and five other modes so you can air crisp, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate.

One user is “so happy” they purchased the grill. “We needed something to take to a condo that doesn’t allow grilling. After seeing this on Amazon with over 12,000 stellar reviews, I ordered from QVC for the two probes and free shipping. I received it in only three days and air-fried Brussels, and then, roasted a whole chicken to test it. Perfection! The chicken was moist with crispy skin. The probes are game changers: When inserted, they preset but can be adjusted manually, then give target temp and actual temp readings until it reaches doneness and automatically shuts off,” they added.

Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven Pro w/ Rack & Probe — $236.98, originally $259.98

Ninja

Hate turning your oven on? We have good news. You can snag this smart oven that doubles as an air fryer to save time on cooking. The 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven Pro is perfect for getting pan meals and casseroles cooked.

“Love this item,” a shopper explained. “I use it at least once a day for breakfast. Live the fact that as soon as it cools, just lift it up & counter space is back. Best purchase of kitchen appliances in a long time.”

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster — $99.99, originally $129.99

Ninja

Toss out your current toaster and replace it with this one from Ninja. It crips your bread and bagels to perfection in just a few seconds. The toaster also flips out for an oven mode that bakes and broils.

