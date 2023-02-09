This Can’t-Miss Deal Gets You Over $160 Worth of Clean Beauty Products From ILIA, Kjaer Weis, Tower28 & More for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can we let you in on a secret? We love a good deal. Especially when it’s one that stocks up our beauty stashes and helps us achieve a glowing complexion. But purchasing a whole skincare and makeup lineup can get pricey month to month. That’s why we’re taking full advantage of Credo Beauty’s free gift with purchase deal. Right now, you can get 13 piece gift set free when you spend $125 or more — no code needed.

Spending $125 to earn the free gift (worth over $160) sounds like a lot, but with so many best-sellers, filling your cart is a breeze, trust us. There are thousands of products to look through, so to save you time, we rounded up a few of our favorites that will quickly become staples in your own routine. You can add Hailey Bieber’s favorite concealer from Kosas or a Kate Hudson-approved serum for your best skin yet. There is also this Clean Starter Kit that includes 12 pieces for only $50.

Ahead, see the best picks to add to your cart now.

Credo Clean Starter Kit Fresh Start Collection

This $50 kit includes some of Credo’s best-sellers from brands like Alo, Osea, True Botanicals, and more! Each skincare product keeps skin fresh without any harmful ingredients.

12 Piece Clean Starter Kit $50 Buy now

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

Kosas

Hailey Bieber’s go-to concealer is also part of the Credo’s free gift-with-purchase promotion. The Kosas concealer smooths away dark under-eye circles and brightens overall. It contains caffeine, pink algae extract, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, which help reduce puffiness and dullness. It also hydrates and leaves skin with a dewy glow.

Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer $30 Buy now

Three Ships Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum

Drew Barrymore loves Three Ships' Dew Drops Serum. It promises to brighten and firm the skin, thanks to its potent formula. Speaking of formulas, there is a blend of mushrooms, hyaluronic acid, and kakadu plum, which is "100x richer in vitamin C than oranges (to brighten skin,)" the brand says.

Dew Drops Serum $35 Buy now

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

This Kate Hudson-approved serum is a “must-have,” according to shoppers. The serum provides a light tint that leaves skin looking dewy and fresh. And it also has SPF 40 for added protection for your skin.

“Perfect creamy skin tint,” one shopper said. “I’m a huge fan of this brand and skin tint. The formula is creamy and dewy, giving me a natural glow. It’s not sticky or greasy, which I have found in most skin tints.”

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48 Buy now

