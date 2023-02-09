Create a Winning Game Day Look With This $16 Football-Shaped Makeup Sponge From Fenty Beauty’s New NFL Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Super Bowl LVII is this Sunday, but many of us (aka the non-football fans) are more excited about one thing: Rihanna’s halftime show. It marks her first performance in five years, and it would be an understatement to say we’re thrilled. In anticipation of the big day, the award-winning singer drops a special gift for her fans. Fenty Beauty releases limited-edition beauty products that are Super Bowl-inspired, making us officially Team Fenty. The Game Day lineup features a football-shaped makeup sponge, Gloss Bomb lip luminizer, a liquid lipstick, and a Fenty Beauty essential kit.

But if you ask us, the football sponge is the true MVP. It’s undeniably cute and the perfect tool to get that winning Game Day look. Trust us, you’ll look like a showstopper once this makeup blender’s finished.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Football Sponge

Image: Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty Football Sponge $16 Buy now

Shoppers are already starting to add it to their collections too. One reviewer said, “I’m a big fan of Rihanna so I had to get this football blender in support of her Super Bowl performance. I think it’s really budget friendly and feels just as good as my Beauty Blender and Juno & Co sponges.”

While another added, “I bought it because I thought it was funny and I needed a new sponge and it feels exactly like the original beauty blender to me except it’s cheaper and more fun.”

Even if you swear by the original Beautyblender, Fenty Beauty's one is just as versatile. It seamlessly blends liquid, cream, and powder formulas — just take your pick! Plus, it's slightly cheaper. The football sponge is just $16 and chances are this is the only chance to snag it.

So, don’t miss out on supporting your favorite player, Rihanna, this season with this makeup blender. And if you’re in need of more beauty gear, then take a look below at other options from Fenty Beauty’s NFL collection.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Image: Fenty Beauty.

For those who love a winning team, the Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer is the perfect match. This best-seller leaves a radiant shine while also plumping your pout.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $20 Buy now

SHOWSTOPP’R KIT

Image: Fenty Beauty.

The Showstopp’r Kit is the ultimate dream team. It comes with all of Fenty’s best players: the Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Mini Hydra Vizor Moisturizer, Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, Fenty Eau De Parfume, and Showstop’r Makeup Sponge.

SHOWSTOPP’R KIT $76 Buy now

FENTY ICON VELVET LIQUID LIPSTICK: SHOWSTOPP’R EDITION

Image: Fenty Beauty.

Don’t lower your chances of looking your best on game day. This creamy liquid lipstick preps your lips for a velvet-matte finish.

FENTY ICON VELVET LIQUID LIPSTICK: SHOWSTOPP’R EDITION $29 Buy now

