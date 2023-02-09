If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and though lots of people use it as a reason to celebrate romantic love, we also like to recognize it as a day to celebrate unconditional love. And no one gives us unconditional love like dogs! Sure, they can’t share our Valentine’s Day chocolates, but there are plenty of Valentine’s Day gifts for dogs that they’ll love, and thanks to fast shipping, these last-minute doggy Valentine’s gifts will get to you just in time to celebrate, without breaking your budget. Just don’t forget to get yourself a gift from your dog, too — if they had opposable thumbs, you know they’d want to do some online shopping for you!

Zanies Lil’ Yelper Dog Toys

Courtesy of Zanies.

We can’t help but get baby Clifford vibes from this adorable red dog toy shaped like, well, a dog.

Zanies Lil’ Yelper Dog Toys, Red $5.99 Buy now

Valentine’s Day Heart Print Bandana

Courtesy of ADOGGYGO

We love the cute heart and bone print on this two pack of dog bandanas, and even better, they can be worn by your pet even after the holiday has passed.

ADOGGYGO Valentine’s Day Dog Bandana $9.99 Buy now

Heart Shaped Dog Biscuits

Related story Spoil Your Pets in the Sweetest Way with Chewy's Adorable Valentine's Day Collection

Courtesy of Old Mother Hubbard.

Buying your pet a pack of these heart-shaped peanut butter flavored dog biscuits is like the canine Valentine’s Day equivalent of baking your crush a batch of cookies. They’re bound to be a hit.

Old Mother Hubbard Peanut Butter Valentine’s Dog Biscuits $2.99 Buy now

Dog Valentine’s Day Toy Set

Courtesy of FLYSTAR.

They’ve captured your heart already, so now they can set their sights on this set of dog toy hearts. Two plush hearts and a rope chew toy heart make up the pack of three dog toys.

FLYSTAR Dog Valentine’s Toy Set $9.99 Buy now

Valentine’s Day Dog Bandana

Courtesy of Sarybei.

How adorable would one of these dog Valentine’s Day bandanas look on your furry bestie? Just don’t forget some (chocolate-free!) dog treats to go with the outfit.

Sarybei My Mom is My Valentine Dog Scarf $8.99 Buy now

Valentines Heart Headband

Courtesy of NIUEFH.

If you’re one of the lucky few whose pet doesn’t immediately try to rip off any cute costumes or head wear, then you’ve got to get your dog this Valentine’s Day pet headband, so the rest of us can live vicariously through you.

NIUEFH Valentines Heart Headband $7.99 Buy now

Snoopy Plush Squeaker

Courtesy of Peanuts For Pets.

Snoopy is as close to a dog celebrity as they come, so your own dog will probably love this adorable Snoopy Valentine’s Day plush squeaker toy as much as you do.

Peanuts For Pets Snoopy Plush Squeaker $6.93 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: