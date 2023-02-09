If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If wintertime weather has forced your active pup to make the most of playtime inside, then you’ve probably quickly realized that most dog toys made for chewers and rough players aren’t ideal for a romp around the house. Clunk clunk clunk CRASH — sound familiar? But the ChuckIt! Indoor Ball is a whole different story.

Made specifically for indoor fetch sessions, the lightweight ChuckIt! Indoor Ball is covered in soft textured plush and stuffed with dense, durable batting to make chewing it more fun. The multilayer construction is meant for dogs to sink their teeth into and, as pet parents can attest to, it really holds up over time. (Though, it’s not totally indestructible, so make sure you keep an eye on your dog while he’s playing with it!)

Oh, and it’s only $5. So it’s really a win-win for both you and your pup!

Image: ChuckIt!

ChuckIt! Indoor Ball $5 Buy now

“Chuckit! products have always made my dog happy, which makes me happy,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I was skeptical about this ball … being cloth, I was sure it wouldn’t last. It’s now almost a month later and intact. He loves it and doesn’t shred it up. I was pleasantly surprised to see it’s bigger than I thought too, which was nice because my dog is on the larger side.”

Another pet parent wrote that they wished they had known about the ChuckIt! Indoor Ball sooner. “Wish I would have bought it sooner, but I didn’t know it existed.”

For just $5, you can gift your dog his new favorite toy and brighten up his winter blues. Indoor playtime can be just as fun as playing fetch outside thanks to the ChuckIt! Indoor Ball!

Related story Spoil Your Pets in the Sweetest Way with Chewy's Adorable Valentine's Day Collection

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: