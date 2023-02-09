6 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Cats for Under $10 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re planning on spending Valentine’s Day with your favorite pal this year (your cat!), then you’re probably looking for a little something to make the day feel more special. We found some of the cutest Valentine’s Day-themed cat toys for you to pick up as a last-minute gift from Amazon to show your cat you really care.

This adorable felted wool coffee cup cat toy is made to look like a Valentine’s Day treat. Each cup is handmade in Oregon by Tricia of Made by Tricia and stuffed with organic catnip and buckwheat hulls to make playtime that much more fun. Grab one or two to make Valentine’s Day super sweet.

Image: Made by Tricia

Made by Tricia Valentine’s Coffee Cup Wool Toy $7 Buy now

This fun heart toy from YEOWWW! is stuffed to the brim with organic catnip, which means your cat will love to lick, bite, and bunny kick this thing to their heart’s content.

“I don’t know what is in this little heart but both cats are completely obsessed and possessive of it,” one reviewer wrote. “They have plenty of toys but this is the only one that my older one will hide from the kitten by lying on top and sleeping on it all day.”

Image: YEOWWW!

YEOWWW! Hearrrt Attack Catnip Toy $10 Buy now

All cats love Temptations cat treats and the Shrimpy Shrimp flavor is perfect for Valentine’s Day. Each treat is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside and packed with meaty flavor cats can’t get enough of.

“This flavor is hard to find in the store and my cat loves it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “She holds me hostage until I buy her more. Be forewarned that if start the process of buying Temptations for your feline, there is no turning back. They are highly addictive.”

Image: Temptations

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats, Shrimpy Shrimp $4 Buy now

If your cat loves a good crinkle toy, then she’ll go nuts over the catnip donut toy from Kittybelles. It’s designed to be bitten, pounced on, and batted around, so however your cat plays, she’ll be able to do so with this donut.

Image: Kittybelles

Kittybelles Strawberry Donut Valentine’s Cat Toy $8 Buy now

Bring your cat’s birdwatching hobby indoors with this feather cardinal toy from Our Pets. This catnip toy makes a realistic chirping sound when played with, which will keep your cat curious for hours.

“This bird is the bee’s knees!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “One of his absolute favorites, it closely resembles the sound made by chirping birds outside and triggers his hunting mode every time he sees it.”

Image: Our Pets

Our Pets Play-N-Squeak Real Birds Cat Toy $6 Buy now

Finally, you should definitely check out the Tea Zing catnip toys from Petlinks. This set of three “kit-tea” bags comes prefilled with catnip, which pet parents say is “very potent.” Your cat will keep one in every room in the house for all-day play!

Image: Petlinks

Petlinks Tea Zing Catnip Cat Toys $7 Buy now

This Valentine’s Day is going to be filled will so many purrs.

