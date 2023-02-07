This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Launched a Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer & Shoppers Are Already Calling It Their ‘Favorite Product of 2023’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that (most of us) are living in freezing temperatures, it’s only natural to crave a warm glow. Of course, you can turn to at-home tanning formulas, but there’s an easier option available. Meet Kosas’ Glow I.V. — it gives your skin an immediate dose of glow without having to use a ton of products.

Kosas’ Glow I.V. is a skin illuminating that enhances skin and gives it the best glow ever. The enhancer not only acts as a highlighter, but it also gives a light coverage when you feel like going for a “no makeup look.” Shoppers love that the Glow I.V. adds the right amount of shine to the skin. But what’s really impressive is its formula. It’s crafted with vitaglow-D, a “botanical complex that visibly enhances luminosity and hydration,” the brand says. There is also glutathione, a wellness antioxidant that fades signs of aging. And algae extracts, packed with peptides and amino acids that leave skin with a youthful and radiant glow.

Kosas Glow I.V.

Glow I.V. $38 Buy now

The skin illuminator is already captivating shoppers. One called it their “favorite product of 2023.” They added, “I took it with me on vacation recently and got so many compliments on my skin! I have a ton of redness and some acne scarring. This just completely covered it up and added a beautiful glow to my skin. I’ve never seen such a natural-looking “foundation”. It legit looks like I’m not even wearing makeup, but it adds coverage and luminosity.”

“Mix it with your favorite moisturizer or foundation to get a perfect glow,” another reviewer said. “The formula leaves your skin looking hydrated & glowy. Contains natural ingredients & infused vitamins which is even better for my type of skin!”

You can also beat winter skin by giving it a boost with Kosas’ latest formula. “I’m loving this vitamin-infused skin enhancer from Kosas. I’ve used it both as an all-over glow under makeup, as well as a highlighter. It’s so glowy and sparkly. A little goes a long way. My favorite way to use it was putting a small amount all over under my makeup. It gave me that summertime glow in the middle of winter! So good! Give it a try!”