This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand Is Having a Major Sale on Shopper-Loved Face Serums & Everything Is Under $28

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re weeks into the winter season, you might notice your skin is extra dry. The frigid temperatures and harsh winds strip skin of its needed moisture and brightness. That’s where the best serums and oils come in to help your skin get back on track. If your current routine isn’t living up to its promises, we have a solution for you — stock up on essential winter skincare from this Drew Barrymore-approved brand. And right now, until February 12, you can save 20 percent on the brand’s serums and oils.

Celebrities love Three Ships’ skincare, and it’s no surprise why. Each formula is packed with skin-enhancing ingredients that transform and revitalize the skin. The ingredients are 100% backed by science, are sustainably sourced, and are safe from harmful ingredients. “We have received thousands of five-star reviews and countless amazing before and afters from our community. We understand that results are important to our customers, and that’s why it’s at the forefront of our mission,” Three Ships’ website states.

Ahead, see our favorite picks that are on sale now.

Hydrate 49% Almond Oil Serum — $22.40, originally

Three Ships

Shoppers say they’ve seen a “major change” in their skin after they started using the Hydrate Almond Oil Serum. The serum’s formula contains almond oil, that smooths the complexion and supports the skin’s native lipid barrier. There is also pumpkin seed oil and tocopherol, which are responsible for reversing the signs of aging and sun damage.

Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum — $24.80, originally $31.00

Three Ships

This Jojoba Oil Serum from Three Ships Beauty mimics the natural oil of your skin. That means the serum reduces excess oils and shrinks pores. The formula is crafted with jojoba and camellia oils that repair and nourish the skin, leaving it with a dewy glow.

Boost 49% Rosehip Oil Serum — $28.00, originally $35.00

Three Ships Beauty

If you’re looking to give your skin a youthful boost, you have to stock up on this rosehip oil. The rosehip is packed with vitamins A and C that restores elasticity and collagen production. The serum also has grapeseed and vitamin E to hydrate and smooth signs of aging. Related story This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Launched a Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer & Shoppers Are Already Calling It Their ‘Favorite Product of 2023’

