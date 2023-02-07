This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Drugstore Brand Has a Moisturizer With ‘Impressive Skin Lifting Power’ & You Can Get One for 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skincare, you can’t go wrong with a celebrity’s recommendation. After all, their skin looks good for a reason. And if there’s any celebrity to be curious about, it’s the wellness queen herself: Gwyneth Paltrow. No surprise, the Hollywood actress has a couple of high-quality products in her lineup, especially as a founder of the lifestyle brand Goop. But an age-defying moisturizer from one of her favorite skincare brands caught our attention, especially since it’s from a U.K.-based drugstore brand.

No. 7 Beauty’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream is exactly what you need to rejuvenate your skin. In a nutshell, you get anti-aging benefits in one jar. It reduces wrinkles, evens tone, and tightens the skin. According to the brand and the numerous rave reviews from shoppers, your skin will look its finest in just a few weeks.

The best part? This impressive skin-lifting cream is reasonably priced. The product typically costs $28, which is a fraction of the price of high-end moisturizers that offer the same thing, but you can save even more right now. No.7 Beauty is having a buy one, get one 50 percent off sale on select skincare including this award-winning moisturizer. It’s such a good deal for a powerful product that would make a great addition to your skincare routine.

No. 7 Beauty Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30

A reviewer, who’s 59-years-old, said that they no longer wears makeup thanks to this day cream. “My skin is smooth with no wrinkles or crowfeet,” they wrote. “I get so many compliments on my complexion.”

Other reviewers rave that it’s “super moisturizing,” leaves the “prettiest glow”, and is “great for sensitive skin. Not to mention, the cream also doubles as sunscreen to protect against future aging caused by sun exposure. Who doesn’t love a multipurpose product? Plus, shoppers say a little goes a long way so you’re sure to get your money’s worth. Related story Shoppers Say This Fast Acting & Moisturizing $10 Nail Oil With Over 54,000 Reviews Is a ‘Must for the Winter’

Again, No.7 Beauty is having a buy one, get one 50% off sale on their top-rated age-defying skincare. Naturally, we recommend grabbing more than just one product at a discounted price while you still can. If you ask us, you really can’t go wrong with the Lift & Luminate Day Cream. So be sure to check that and all the brand’s other products out today.

