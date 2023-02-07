Keep Your Charger Where It Should Be With This Bedside Magnetic Cord Wrangler That Went Viral on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For many of us, it’s nearly impossible to go to bed each night and not have to go fishing in the dark for that phone charger that’s somewhere beside, behind, or under the bed. The fishing trip usually ends with having to locate the charging block in the outlet and follow the cord mime-style to the end — and you better not drop it while doing so, otherwise, the process starts all over again. If only the end of your phone charger could be within arm’s reach every night. Well, it actually can.

“>Smartish Cable Wrangler is a small magnetic block that sits on your nightstand and holds the end of your charging cable in place. The block itself grips to the surface of whatever it’s placed on, and the magnet keeps the cord where it should be, which means no more nighttime fishing trips.

It comes in four stylish covers to match your decor and even comes with cable collars for added security and to boost the overall appearance of the wrangling system.

And since catching peoples’ attention on TikTok, the Smartish Cable Wrangler has become a bestseller on Amazon.

“This comes under the category of something you didn’t know you needed until you had it (thank goodness for influencers),” one five-star reviewer wrote. “We use our laptops on our dining table and have to unplug chargers when using them to prevent cords [from] running along the floor … This handy device keeps the important ends of the charging cords off the floor and accessible. And so far they work without the included magnetic fasteners. Wonderful product.”

Another said, “I never thought I’d need a product like this, but I love it. The color choices are cute. I love that they give you a couple [of] magnet things to put on your cords. My one charger didn’t magnet strongly, so those really came in handy. It feels heavy-duty and durable. It also has a non-slip grip on the bottom. So it stays in place and looks fantastic.”

The Smartish Cable Wrangler is so simple yet so useful, and your bedtime routine just became so much less of a workout.