This Hydroponic Indoor Garden Makes the Perfect Gift for Anyone With a Green Thumb — Grab It While It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wintertime can be a real drag for everyone, but even more so for those who live, eat, sleep, and breathe gardening. Without being able to get their hands dirty and harvest the fruits of their labor, those with green thumbs can wilt during the cold months — that is, unless they move their gardening indoors.

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic Indoor Garden is the perfect gift for that person who can’t get enough greens. It’s an easy-to-use gardening system that doesn’t require any soil, but rather grows plants hydroponically (meaning completely in water).

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite comes with an LED adjustable-height grow light, a large basin and grow deck that fits up to six plants, and a digital panel that reminds you to replace the water and treat your plants to the included liquid plant food.

Plus, each Harvest Elite system comes with a gourmet herb seed kit so you can grow Genovese basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to make your cooking even more delicious. But you can grow any kind of veggie, herb, or plant you’d like!

Image: AeroGarden

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic Indoor Garden $140 Buy now

“I love this little unit,” one gardener wrote in their review. “Great for growing herbs and greens … I have been growing bok choy for over a year in my unit and this supplies all I need.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Purchased for my wife who wanted an indoor garden to grow herbs. Set up was easy and after two [to] three weeks we are seeing significant production with the different herb pods that came with the unit. Hydroponic gardening with the unit is clean and effortless as the unit has a timed light to provide the correct amount of light to the herbs throughout the day. The unit occupies very little space and is easily maintained with the instructions that came with the garden unit.”

Related story This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand Is Having a Major Sale on Shopper-Loved Face Serums & Everything Is Under $28

Gardening doesn’t have to stop when the air gets chilly. Move things indoors with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite and keep on growing! Pick up one of these gardens now while they’re on sale for over 30 percent off.