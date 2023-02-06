Le Creuset Just Dropped an Exclusive New Color at Williams Sonoma & It’s Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of cooking and home décor, then you know the value of having high-quality kitchen tools and accessories. And if you’re a fan of both, then you know that Le Creuset is a name synonymous with both quality and style. And fans of the coveted brand will be over the moon about the new color of Le Creuset, exclusively at Williams Sonoma.

Fans will be over the blue moon, actually, as the new exclusive color is Matte Navy! This classic color will never go out of style, and the matte finish gives a luxurious and, dare we say, romantic feel to the cookware. Of course, matte is also less likely to show stains and fingerprints than the brand’s traditional (and gorgeous) glossy finishes.

For those who aren’t familiar, Le Creuset is a brand that has been producing top-of-the-line cast iron cookware for nearly a century. Cast individually by French artisans, the iconic cookware is beloved for its chip-resistant enamel exterior, innovative design, and superior heat retention. From their signature Dutch ovens to their skillets, Le Creuset is known for its durability, versatility, and beautiful design.

Of course, a new color of Le Creuset is an excellent excuse to upgrade your cookware, if you’ve been looking for one. Le Creuset is one of the best brands out there, and by adding this new color to your collection, you’re not only getting a new kitchen accessory, you’re getting one that will last a lifetime. And with its exclusive availability through Williams Sonoma, you can be sure that it’s a one-of-a-kind piece that not everyone will have.

So don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your cookware and add a bit of blue to your kitchen. The 16-piece Matte Navy collection includes the signature French oven with a unique silver knob, a sauté pan, rectangular covered casserole, and more.Head over to Williams Sonoma today and get your hands on this exclusive new color of Le Creuset!

Le Creuset Signature French Oven, 2 1/2-Qt.

The depth of this French oven accommodates stir-fries, braises, shallow frying and one-pot meals, as well as baked casseroles, bread pudding and breakfast strata. The multitasking pan is durable enough for everyday use and elegant enough for table service.

Le Creuset Signature French Oven, 2 1/2-Qt. $159.95 Buy now

Le Creuset Signature Sauté Pan, 4 1/4-Qt.

Seamlessly blending classic form with the latest ergonomic innovations, this deep sauté pan is a versatile, kitchen mainstay.

Le Creuset Signature Sauté Pan, 4 1/4-Qt. $368 Buy now

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Covered Casserole

This rectangular baker is deep enough for thick, bubbly lasagnas and casseroles or meat roasts with a layer of vegetables beneath. Extremely durable, this stoneware casserole dish is a versatile choice for one-dish baking, serving, and storing.