Nate Berkus Just Dropped a Stunning New Bed, Bath & Organization Line & We Can’t Believe How Affordable Everything Is

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through Pinterest or Instagram, admiring all the beautiful, organized homes and thinking, “Why can’t my house be like that?!” Well, you’re not alone. It’s common to dream of having a home that looks like it’s straight out of a home décor magazine, but let’s face it, it’s not always easy to make it happen. Between never-ending to-do lists, both at work and at home, and the issue of cost — why must nice things be so expensive? — it can feel impossible to achieve a perfectly organized and stylish home. But wait: the interior designer Oprah affectionately called “cutie-patootie,” Nate Berkus himself is here to rescue us with a stunning new bed, bath, and home organization line that is surprisingly affordable.

Since Nate’s first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, he has become one of the world’s most recognizable interior designers and transformed countless homes around the world through his design work, books, television shows, appearances, and product lines including roller shades, drapery, furniture, and fabric collections. His latest project is Nate Home by Nate Berkus, this new line of home goods in partnership with mDesign Home Décor, and we are drooling over the gorgeous options that are actually budget-friendly.

“Where it started for me was the fact that I knew that if I was going to come back into bedding and bath and towels, and I haven’t been in those categories for several years now that I had to do it well,” Berkus told SheKnows. “I had to create what I thought would be the accessible and sort of aspirational basic.”

When we asked Berkus about his inspiration for the line, he shared that he “broke it into three categories: one based on travel, one based on history, one based on nature.”

“My goal with ‘Nate Home’ is to provide the very best quality and style – based on learnings from my 20+ years of designing home goods – that will truly enhance the way people live,” said Berkus when he and mDesign announced their partnership last year. “From the sheets on your bed, to the towels in your bathroom, to how to better organize your kitchen – I’m excited to bring my experience and know-how to this partnership with mDesign, who are the very best at what they do.”

Woohoo! Of course, we couldn’t wait to check out what Berkus created, and the options do not disappoint. Everything looks classic and luxurious, in typical Nate Berkus style.

“I believe a home should tell a story — where you’ve been, who you love, what really matters to you,” Berkus told SheKnows. “The Nate Home by Nate Berkus product line helps you tell your story with beautiful fabrics, superior design, and timeless style,” explains Berkus on the collection’s website.

Here are three of our favorite products from the collection. We hope you love them as much as we do!

Painted Stripe Cotton Quilt Set

Crafted from premium, 100% cotton fibers with a percale weave and 200-thread count, this all-season quilt set only gets softer over time for a perfect, lived in feel. Available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes.

Painted Stripe Cotton Quilt Set $119.99 Buy now

Cotton Bath Sheet Towel Set With Textured Rice Weave

Crafted from 100% cotton with a built-in loop allows to hang your towel for easy drying, each set includes four bath towels measuring 56″ x 30″. Available in Snow, Fossil, Lichen, and Sienna colors, each lightweight and quick-drying towel set displays a solid pattern with a ribbed texture finish.

Cotton Bath Sheet Towel Set With Textured Rice Weave $ Buy now

Two-Tier Organizer With Pull-Out Drawers

Made of durable shatter-resistant plastic and polished stainless steel poles, this organizer features two easy-sliding open drawers that create the perfect catchall for various items in any kitchen, bathroom, home office, or laundry room.

Two-Tier Organizer With Pull-Out Drawers $39.99 Buy now

Shop the full collection on mDesign’s website.