Over 90% of Shoppers Said Their Hair Had More Volume After Using This $7 Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Dry Shampoo from a French Brand

The older we get, the more that dry shampoo is our absolute savior. Bad hair day? Dry shampoo. Can’t shower before work? Dry shampoo. Just want to treat yourself? You get the idea, we seriously love it. However, there are so many out there that it can get overwhelming. But what if we told you we found a dry shampoo from a French drugstore brand, and it’s a product beloved by Gwyneth Paltrow, per Hello.

Not only does Paltrow love this brand, but so do celebrities like Diane Kruger, Madison LeCroy, Margot Robbie, and January Jones, to name a few. Any guesses? It’s Klorane. Until tomorrow (Feb 6,) you can save up to 25 percent off sitewide for their friends and family sale, all with the code STOCKUP.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk 1.0 fl $7.50, originally $10.00 with code STOCKUP Buy now

The Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a bestselling, award-winning dry shampoo that thousands adore for eliminating oil, and adding that sought-after shine. Made with oat milk for scalp protection, corn starch for powerful cleansing, and more, this versatile dry shampoo has become a staple for tackling it all. Whether you’re looking to refresh your hair between washes or want to just add another step to your self-care routine that’ll help add volume, this may be your next holy grail.

Not only do celebrities love it, not only do customers love it, but it seems everyone is going ga-ga over this dry shampoo, because it’s literally the most-awarded dry shampoo ever, per the brand. Also, per the brand, 94 percent of users realized that their hair felt more volume after using it.

So how do you use it? It's very simple. You start by shaking well before spraying it about 10 inches away from your hair, from the roots down. Make sure to leave it in her two minutes before using your hand, brush, or blow-dryer to place the powder throughout and watch it do it's magic!

Now, back to the customers, shoppers adore it! One said it’s their “favorite,” adding, “This is my favorite dry shampoo. It is very effective and has a nice neutral fragrance. I have fine hair and often need a boost before styling between washings.” Another shopper added, “I have a very sensitive scalp and this is the only dry shampoo that I can use that doesn’t irritate. The ingredients are natural. It also gives my hair so much volume. You have to just spray a small amount. This is a hair game changer!”

