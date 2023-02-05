Emily Ratajkowski Adores This Fast-Acting $6 Acne Treatment for Keeping Her Skin Glowing & Healthy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we can’t find the right beauty product, we often look to the stars for guidance. No, not those stars. We’re talking about our favorite celebs and the products they love. Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to doling out thoughtful recommendations when it comes to her beauty regimen. And there’s one product she uses that you can own yourself for just $6.47 on Amazon.

According to a past round-up by Who What Wear, Ratajkowski loves Clean and Clear’s Advantage Acne Spot Treatment for clearing up any blemishes. This little miracle gel is made with salicylic acid and witch hazel, which work in tandem to visibly reduce the signs of acne. The acne treatment works with your skin, penetrating and clearing out your pores to clear acne away.

Clean and Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment $6.47 Buy now

Not only does this product work, it keeps your sensitive skin in mind. Clean and Clear’s product won’t dry out your skin. In fact, it uses an oil-free formula, so whether you have oily, combination, dry, or normal skin, this product will work wonders. You’ll start to see results in just one day after use.

So, what does Clean and Clear recommend for daily use? Just apply a small drop of this gel to the affected area. Use up to three times a day and you’ll see results immediately. This product is just $6.47, but the confidence it’ll give you once you start using it is truly priceless. Get your skin glowing like Em Rata with Clean and Clear’s Advantage Acne Spot Treatment!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

