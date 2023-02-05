Never Lose Your Cat’s Toys Again With This Innovative & Discreet $16 Tool Shoppers Say Is a ‘Must-Have’ for All Pet Owners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love spoiling our fur babies, even we have to admit cleaning up after them is a bit of a hassle. With all the fun little toys we get our four-legged family members, we’re always bound to lose at least one or two beneath the couch. But not anymore. Thanks to one Amazon Best Seller, the days of crouching down and reaching underneath the sofa to fetch your cat’s favorite toys are long gone — and you can get this discreet tool for just $15.98.

BOWERBIRD’s Clear Toy Blockers fill those gaps between the bottom of your furniture piece and the floor so you won’t lose any more of your cat’s toys. No one will have to know these transparent panels are hidden underneath your sofa or drawers at all. The angled clear material hides the panel and keeps toys from getting lost.

These Clear Toy Blockers come in three different sizes to accommodate for your furniture, varying in height and length. Reviewers have found these panels easy to install and super effective. Don’t believe us? Read what one satisfied customer wrote! “If you don’t want to find a dozen cat toys under your fridge, get this product. Just the right height. Just the right angle.”

Not only will these panels fit your furniture, they won’t leave behind scrapes or stains. Plus, they’re super easy to clean so you can keep them looking nice and clear, as if they aren’t even there. Say goodbye to your days hunting down your kitty cat’s toys — these toy blockers are a total game-changer for cat owners.

