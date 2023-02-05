Shoppers Say This $4 Crinkle Toy Is Their Picky Cat’s ‘Favorite’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our fur babies deserve the absolute best. We’re always in search of top-of-the-line food, beds, and especially toys to spoil our four-legged family members. And if you’re a cat owner, do we have a fun new toy for you. Reviewers, and their cats, are loving this multi-textured toy with catnip to keep your kitty entertained, and it’s currently just $4 on Amazon.

Petlinks HappyNip Crinkle Chameleon cat toy is made with your rambunctious kitty cat in mind. Your cat’s senses will be completely engaged and heightened thanks to the varying textures on this toy, including felt, burlap, ribbon and more. Plus, there’s a pungent scent your cat will absolutely love. That’s right, this toy is embedded with catnip and silvervine, so your kitty won’t be able to put it down.

Image: Petlinks via Amazon.

Petlinks HappyNip Crinkle Chameleon Cat Toy $3.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

For just $3.96, your fabulous feline will get a lot of play out of this toy. But we understand if you’re skeptical. So why not hear from cat owners themselves? “My cat Sora doesnt [SIC, doesn’t] like toys, treats or even catnip but she loves this chameleon,” on reviewer wrote. “It’s hard to find toys that my cat will pay any attention to so I was pleasantly surprised to find that he actually loves this toy,” another said.

There’s no denying that even the pickiest cats seriously love this toy. The little Crinkle Chameleon will quickly become your cat’s new favorite way to play. And for just $3.96, you really can’t beat that. Buy yours today, and your fur baby will thank you.

