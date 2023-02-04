Thousands of Shoppers Adore This $11 Lip Plumper Set for Getting ‘Juicy & Full Lips Without Surgery’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love soft, luscious lips? While we’re long past the dangerous days of sucking on shot glasses to get Kylie Jenner’s lips, we’re still always looking for safe, gentle ways to plump our lips without spending thousands of dollars. Now, we’ve tried overlining, contouring our lips with multiple lipsticks, and so on (a la Marilyn Monroe!) However, what if we told you we found a product that can up the ante for your lip routine?

Psst: it’s only $11, so it’s a serious steal!

Vafee.

DEROL Lip Plumper by Vafee $11.04, originally $12.99

The DEROL Lip Plumper by Vafee is a powerful and fast-acting lip-plumping set that gives shoppers a gentle way of upgrading their pouts. Made with ingredients like mint for that extra sense of coolness, ginger for spiciness, and vitamin E for moisture, this set is perfect for getting softer, fuller lips without the pricey surgery. Along with being fast-acting, this two-step lip kit is long-lasting, with the brand saying it can provide up to 24 hours of care with the double effect these glosses have.

(Also, along with plumping, it is said to help prevent lip peeling, reduce fine lines, and repair the lips to a softer feel! What more could you want?!)

Per the brand, you start by using the minty night tube and then the morning oil the next morning. For better results, do this consistently by applying the correct ones at night and day.

With over 9,000 reviews on Amazon, shoppers swear by this for adding volume and size to their lips! One shopper said they achieved “Juicy full lips without surgery!” They added, “My lips looks so juicy and full from these!! I’ve always had a complex and this has been a perfect solution to have those shiny full lips. It doesn’t hurt but you can feel the sting, goes over in about 1 minute and sooooo worth it! I have very sensitive skin and had 0 reactions. Def recommend!!”

Another shopper added, “The plumping and moisturizing was almost instant and lasted longer than any lip gloss i have tried. I feel sexy when i use it..perfect for date nights in or out of the house!”

