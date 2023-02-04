Shoppers Say This Adorable & Pet-Approved $4 Dog Toy With Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews Is ‘Truly Indestructible’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing as fun as spoiling your fur baby. It’s the way they light up, the fun we have with them while playing with a new toy, and the excitement in their eyes that always fills our hearts with so much joy. Speaking of those little indulgences, did you know you don’t have to break the bank to get your four-legged family member a little surprise? We found one toy on Amazon that dog owners and their pets absolutely love, and it can be yours for just $4.

Your pooch will have a blast playing with Outward Hound’s Mini Pig Plush Toy. This adorable little toy is great for fetch, tug-of-war — you name it, this plushy is perfect! And, listen, we know what you’re thinking? “Won’t this cute, precious plushy fall apart?” Rest assured that this toy is completely invincible.

Image: Outward Hound via Amazon.

Outward Hound Invincibles Mini Pig Plush Dog Toy $3.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Whether you and your pup are playing inside or outside, this plushy toy will stand up to every tug, toss, and fetch. This toy is sturdy and durable due to its double seams and double lining, so regardless of how frequently you play with your pup, this toy will hold up. But don’t just take it from us. Dog owners who’ve bought the toy love using it!

“Our little guy loves a squeaker toy but teats [SIC, tears] the stuffing out of *everything*,” one reviewer wrote. “2 months now and he hasn’t ripped these apart. The only dog toy brand I will be purchasing from now on.” Other satisfied customers noted how “durable” the toy is, and that it’s especially a “great toy” for smaller pups. With this toy, you and your pooch will make memories to last a lifetime. Buy yours today!

