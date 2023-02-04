Kate Middleton Reportedly Adores This Long-Lasting & Bestselling $13 Spray For Making Her Iconic Waves Last All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is in a class all her own when it comes to royal fashion sensibility and style. The Princess of Wales always looks so polished from head to toe at any given public event. And aside from her many incredible sartorial statements, her hair always looks so flawless. Among the products Kate uses to achieve the effortless wave and flow of her hair, there’s one hairspray that’s readily available right now — and it’s only $13 on Amazon.

According to a 2018 Daily Mail story, Princess Kate never goes anywhere without one particular L’Oreal Paris product. It’s an incredible hairspray called Elnett Satin that’s ideal for those with wavy hair. This hairspray is completely unscented, and provides a firm hold so your waves will look fabulous all day long. Plus, the formula in this product isn’t like others. It won’t make your hair feel crunchy. With this L’Oreal Paris hairspray you can easily run a brush through your hair — it won’t leave your hair feeling dry or flaky.

Image: L’Oreal Paris via Amazon.

We’ve never met a hairspray that can seriously do it all, but this one can. Say goodbye to flyaways, L’Oreal Paris’ magical hairspray holds curls firmly in their place, and it’s humidity resistant so you can look your best all day long. And unlike other hairsprays, this one has a soft finish so your hair will never look stiff.

The Princess of Wales has such a full schedule these days, it’s no wonder she loves using a product that’s not only gentle on her hair, but will deliver the kind of results she needs to look her best for each and every public engagement. There’s really no better endorsement than finding out this is a favorite product of Kate Middleton. It’s hairspray fit for a princess, so get yours today!

