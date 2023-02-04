Revitalize Your Wooden Surfaces Instantly With This $6 Polish Shoppers Call the ‘Real Deal’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your home clean and tidy is a must. And when it comes to all the products you use, we know you want the best of the best. So, if you’ve been struggling to find the right cleaner for those beloved wood pieces you have in your home, fear not. We’ve found the perfect scratch remover that’s gentle on wood pieces and it’s only $6 on Amazon.

Old English Scratch Cover is designed with delicate wood in mind. This little miracle product in a bottle restores wood and protects it against future damage. Plus, it’s ideal for most types of sealed wood, regardless if they’re light or dark, so you can use it all around the house.

Image: Old English via Amazon.

Old English Scratch Cover $5.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

But Old English Scratch Cover doesn’t just protect and restore your wooden pieces to their former glory. It also serves to get rid of nicks and scratches that have formed on those pieces over the years. It’s ideal for kitchen cabinets, wood furniture, wood paneling, and more.

At only $6, we understand if you’re a little skeptical. But those who’ve used Old English Scratch Cover have seen amazing results. “I have been using this polish/scratch cover ever since I first learned to dust furniture as a child,” one reviewer wrote. “We inherited my grandparents mahogany dining room set from the early 1900s and it has been in the family for over 100-years! It works great for exactly what it says: ‘scratch cover’!” Old English has been trusted for more than 100 years to treat all kinds of wood and deliver results. So don’t hesitate — get yours today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: