These $17 Winter Snow Shoes With Over 5,000 Reviews Will Keep Your Dog’s Paws Comfortable & Clean All Season Long

It’s wintertime, which means packing on the layers for any outdoor excursions is an absolute must. Those biting temperatures can really get to you. And if the whip of the winter wind is making you shiver, just think what it’s doing to your fur baby! Now, we’re sure you’re already set on warm coats for your four-legged family member. But, there’s another pet essential that will keep your dog’s paws feeling comfortable and clean all season — and they’re just $17 on Amazon right now.

QUMY has a line of dog booties that are ideal for those chillier temperatures. These little boots are splash-proof, feature an anti-slip rubber sole, and they’re completely comfortable so your dog can prance around in the snow with ease. Oh, and they’re pretty stylish too!

Image: QUMY via Amazon.

These boots come in shades of black, blue, red, purple, pink, and even leopard print. And you won’t have to settle for a one-size-fits-all boot, either. QUMY’s boots are designed with your pup in mind. The boots come in five different sizes, so one pair is bound to be the perfect fit. As for putting these boots on your dog, don’t worry. The zipper and self-adhesive strap makes getting your dog ready to go outside safe, easy, and simple.

QUMY’s boots have garnered over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, and dog owners are loving this product. One satisfied customer was “thrilled” with these booties. “My lovely long-haired dachshund has trouble in the snow. When the snow gets crusted over and sharp, she can actually cry if she needs to walk on it,” the reviewer wrote. “SO, we’ve always used little ‘socks’ which help, but these booties are AWESOME. They don’t ‘slip on,’ but you just lay the paw in the unzipped bootie, and there is no struggle. Zip up, strap the velcro, and voila! They don’t slip off, either.” Well, there you have it! With these booties, you and your fur baby can enjoy your walks in a winter wonderland.

