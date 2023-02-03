The Chicest Space Heater We’ve Ever Seen Will Keep You Warm & Save You Money on Energy Bills This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when we thought winter would come to an end sooner than later, we found out the weather had other plans for us. If you live in a region where frigid temperatures have made its residence, you’re going to need a handy tool to keep you warm. That’s where Boldr’s heater comes in to help. Not only does it warm your spaces faster than ever, but it also looks so chic.

The Boldr FARA heater has a modern and sleek design that looks great with any home decor. It’s crafted with a form, meets-function concept, and features a leading ceramic design that makes heating your home a breeze. The heater has a “unique combination of quality materials and colors combine to create an iconic design that merges with state-of-the-art performance — a precision-crafted stainless steel grill engineered for even heat distribution with a bronze velodrome style trim for an endless feel,” the brand says. The FARA has 1200 watts of heating capability that can warm up to 215 feet in minutes. The best part? The heater is so silent you won’t even notice it’s there.

Since the heater keeps your home toasty, you can keep your heat down at a lower temperature, which will help keep your energy bills affordable. A heater that keeps you warm and saves money? Yes, please!

Boldr FARA Heater

Boldr

FARA Heater $99 Buy now

Shoppers label the FARA a “mighty heater.” A reviewer said, “This is the single greatest purchase I have made in ages. My house heats unevenly, and my housemates and I can never agree about the thermostat, so I bought this for my room because I am always cold…all I can think is, why didn’t I buy this sooner!!! It has dramatically changed my life for the better. Not even kidding. Worth every dollar. Plus, it looks so cute!”

And unlike other heaters on the market, this one is so quiet you won’t even notice. “So quiet, looks really good and unobtrusive in the room, and the best part…it works!” one shopper said. “The FARA heats my uninsulated glass porch during the Maine winters to turn it into actual usable space! I use two on the porch now.”

You can also kiss your cold home office goodbye if you WFH. "The heater itself is amazing. I bought two: one for my smaller office and one for my larger den. Both work amazingly well to heat up both rooms despite their size differences. I love how quickly my office heats up in the morning," a final shopper explained.

If you want to add instant warmth to any room in your house, make sure you add the FARA from Boldr to your cart ASAP!

