The Brand Behind Nicole Kidman’s Fave Hair Growth Serum Launched a New Shampoo & Conditioner That Leaves Hair 15x More Hydrated After One Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, an instant solution for your dry, damaged hair just dropped. The award-winning haircare brand Vegamour just launched new products that will take your daily routine to the next level. The HYDR-8 collection features a hair mask, shampoo, and conditioner that leave hair undeniably/supremely soft and lustrous. But if you ask us, opt for the shampoo and conditioner. Together they will hydrate and repair your hair in just two, easy steps for prices as low as $34 right now. That’s right, shoppers can already snag it at a slight discount if they subscribe!

Vegamour’s HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner are definitely quality hair care products to stock up on this winter. Whether combined or not, the two products will work wonders on your parched hair. The Hydrate and Repair Shampoo banishes the excess oils and impurities without taking away hydration. Whereas, the moisture-rich conditioner controls frizz and offers long-lasting hydration.

Both products are powered by Karmatin™, the brand’s alternative to Keratin and silicone, which helps to strengthen hair. According to Vegamour, the shampoo and conditioner together will leave your hair 2.5 stronger and eight times more hydrated after one use. Plus, your hair gets 72 hours of locked-in moisture, and we guarantee there are no complaints about that.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Hydrate and Repair Shampoo

Image: Vegamour.

A reviewer, who was gifted the products by the brand, said that her hair has never felt better since using them.

“This has become my #1 favorite shampoo, ever! My hair has been such an unruly mess since the change of seasons. It’s so dry and brittle and it seemed like my previous shampoo (and conditioner) weren’t helping at all. I’ve been using this shampoo (as well as the HYDR-8 conditioner) and my hair has never looked and felt so much better!”

Luckily, shoppers can either buy Vegamour’s latest haircare products in a set or separately. The choice is all yours, but we do suggest trying out at least one of these new Vegamour products. Our editors have tried a wide range of hair care from this brand, including an eyebrow serum to a hair growth serum, and we are absolutely obsessed with the brand’s formulas. Related story Thousands of Shoppers Adore This $11 Lip Plumper Set for Getting 'Juicy & Full Lips Without Surgery'

HYDR-8 Hydrate and Repair Conditioner

Image: Vegamour.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Hydrate and Repair Conditioner $38 Buy now

And it’s not just us! Nicole Kidman swears by Vegamour products, particularly the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner that leaves fuller-looking hair. She loves it so much that she became an investor and brand ambassador. So, it’s likely that the brand’s newest shampoo and condition will be a mega-hit too.

The HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner from Vegamour is perfect for those who need all the hydration that they can get when it comes to their hair. Don’t hesitate — so, grab this latest release before it’s gone!

HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Image: Vegamour.

Let’s be honest, you can’t have a shampoo without its twin conditioner. So, try out both of Vegamour’s new arrivals with this HYDR-8 kit that’s up to 21 percent up right now.

HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner Kit $60+ Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below