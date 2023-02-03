This Interactive Cat Toy With 10,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for Over 50% Off at Amazon — Get It for Just $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have a furry four-legged princess at home whom you’re constantly trying to make happy? Join the cat parent club. We can’t resist getting new gadgets that might make our fur babies happy, and this interactive tower of tracks cat toy has some of the best reviews we’ve ever seen from pet parents raving about how much their feline loves it. With Amazon currently offering this toy for 50 percent off, it can be yours today for under $15!

This tower toy is a new and improved model from Petstages that comes with six balls instead of the usual three and a new safety bar feature on top so your kitty won’t get stuck playing with it. Your cat will be fascinated by the endless moving possibilities of playing with this tower toy, and if you don’t believe us, just check out the literal thousands of five-star reviews.



Tower of Tracks Interactive 3-Tier Cat Toy

Petstages.

“I have a playful one and 1/2 year old male cat. He loves these things,” writes one paw-sitively thrilled cat parent. “Sometimes he seems to go out of his way to go play with them. He will sometimes just get up, trot out of the room and go to work on one of them. So glad I purchased.”

“I have an older Maine Coon mix that gets super bored in the winter months. That means he spends all day pestering the other pets, looking for trouble to get into, or meowing at me,” says another satisfied shopper. “I work from home and can’t always play with him, and he’s not very interested in toys. I didn’t have high hopes for this toy, either, but he LOVES it! When he’s not sleeping or eating he’s batting balls around the track. I have no idea why that’s so interesting, but it makes him happy so I’m happy!”

If these descriptions of fur babies are resonating with you, a tower of tracks toy might just be what you need to keep your kitty adequately occupied and to give you an all-around happier and more peaceful home. For just $12, this is an amazing deal that could bring you and your cat a lot of joy.

