This Glass Water Bottle Is Going Viral on TikTok & Amazon Shoppers Say It’s ‘Amazing’ & ‘a Great Deal’

Your hydrating routine is about to get a whole lot happier thanks to this viral TikTok find — and yes, by “hydrating routine” I am referring to the time-honored practice of drinking water, but doesn’t it sound more special this way? Jordan Shugart recently took to TikTok to show off the amazing features on her new glass water bottle and the post has since racked up nearly a million likes from people wowed by its unique touches. The best part? You can get it on Amazon right now for under $30.

“I have to show everyone this water bottle that I got,” Shugart starts her video, then starts walking through what makes this Goswe glass water bottle special. First, there’s a lockable, spill-proof lid with a stopper inside for extra protection. Second, there are two ways to drink hidden under that lid: an attached straw or a regular hole to sip from (that’s where the stopper goes). Shugart’s favorite part? The bottle’s handle can be used either to carry around your bottle or as an iPhone rest. That’s right: there’s a perfectly sized indent for you to rest your phone in horizontally.

@jordan_shugart Lmk if I should drop the Amazon link 🙂 ♬ original sound – Jordan Shugart Jordan Shugart TikTok

Over on Amazon, reviewers are just as excited about this water bottle as Shugart. “Recently I’ve been trying to drink more water but I didn’t want that awful plastic taste. For that reason having this glass bottle is AMAZING!” one five-star review reads, adding that “the grip on the outside” is super handy for carrying around such a big bottle (it comes in three sizes, from 42-oz to 64-oz).

Glass water bottle

Goswe.

The water bottle also comes with time markers and motivational messages to track your water consumption throughout the day, with notes like “get started,” “keep chugging,” and “almost there.” It’s available in six different colors, and if anything happens to your lid (or you want an extra so you can cycle them through the dishwasher), you can order those separately too.

Another Amazon shopper calls this water bottle a “great deal,” and we can’t help but agree. Get that hydration flowing today with a chic glass water bottle that meets all your water-drinking needs and then some. A water bottle that cheers you on, doesn’t taste like plastic, and holds your phone? Shugart was right — we’re obsessed.

