Avid Coffee Drinks Say This Whitening Gel Helped Remove Stains on Their Teeth ‘Immediately’ & It’s Buy One, Get One Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love your daily cup of coffee, you probably know that it stains your teeth and diminishes their shine. If you can’t bring yourself to ditch coffee or tea, but you want a brighter smile, don’t get discouraged. Of course, there are tons of teeth whitening options on the market, but most are messy and require added time sitting with strips or devices on your teeth for up to 30 minutes. Since we’re all busy, we found an easier solution that you can use while you brush — no extra steps or time needed.

Smile Actives’ Pro Whitening Gel makes eliminating coffee stains a breeze, and right now, you can get one for free. The whitening gel blends with your toothpaste to fully clean your teeth and whiten them simultaneously. The brand says the gel works by using “a powerful micro-foam that penetrates tooth enamel to help lift and remove stains — giving visible results within 30 days.” It might be hard to believe, but hundreds of shoppers confirm how powerful the gel is.

Smile Actives Pro Whitening Gel

Smile Actives

Pro Whitening Gel $24.95 Buy now

“You need this,” one shopper urged. “I have been using Active Smiles for several months, but I did not have the light. Wow! What a game-changer! My teeth have not looked this white in years. So worth it and very easy to use. Mild sensitivity at first, but the more I used it, no more sensitivity,” they added.

“I received this about two weeks ago,” another said. “I’m very impressed with the results! I have a white smile already so I was surprised that it has worked so well. I’m forever a customer.”

And for all of the coffee drinkers out there, the gel also removes years of enjoying your morning cup of Joe. “I have been using this a couple of months now. I am 74 and a coffee drinker, but my teeth look shades lighter, and I started seeing a difference in a couple of weeks. I won’t be without it from now on,” a final reviewer said.