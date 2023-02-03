If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone who’s bleached, dyed, and done all kinds of damage to my hair throughout the years, I’m no stranger to hair masks. In fact, I’ve tried pretty much everything out there from Kératase, Moroccanoil, and Olaplex, to Neutrogena, L’Oreal, and Garnier. While I’ve liked a couple of them, most of them didn’t exactly do what I had hoped on my fried, straw-like ends. Sometimes, they would leave my hair in worse shape than it was before. I mean, who hasn’t been there, right? So when I was given the opportunity to try a brand new hair mask that’s said to deliver “15 times hydration and three times stronger strands after one use,” I obviously couldn’t say no.

Vegamour, the holistic hair care brand behind the super popular GRO Hair Serum that sells every 22 seconds, released a new line of products made to deeply hydrate and repair damaged hair. The HYDR-8 Collection features a shampoo, a conditioner, and the luxurious HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask. All three products were formulated to lock in “intense” moisture, strengthen strands, and give the hair a “glass-like shine.” Not only that, they’re also said to reduce frizz for up to 72 hours. The products are also made with Karmatin, which is the brand’s vegan silk alternative to keratin and silicone.

I received all three products from Vegamour, and was immediately in awe over the gorgeous packaging. Seriously, Vegamour just knows how to make their products look and feel super luxe. While I was excited to try all three products, I just had to try the deep moisture repair mask first. Now, I’m a huge fan of Vegamour’s products. I swear by the lash serum and GRO Hair Serum, which just so happens to be one of Nicole Kidman’s favorite products from the brand. Both products seriously shocked me at how well they worked at actually helping hair grow, so needless to say, I had very high hopes for their new hair mask.

Thankfully, it did not disappoint.

The texture of the HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Hair Mask is rich, thick, and creamy. It’s fairly similar to Moroccanoil’s Restorative Hair Mask if I had to compare. When I applied the mask, it honestly felt like other masks I tried. Nothing super spectacular. I left it on for about five minutes, as stated in the directions. After I started rinsing the hair mask off, I quickly realized it wasn’t just like any other hair mask. Right away, my hair felt super smooth. Like so smooth to the point I was questioning what was going on with my hair. It just felt so different immediately, which was something I never really got with other hair masks. I have the type of hair that stylists hate because it gets super tangled easily, but with the deep conditioner, I was able to run my hands through it with ease.

Once dry, my hair felt so soft and had a nice glossy shine without having to put any other product on it. We're talking hair model type of shine. The hair mask really worked wonders at transforming my super fried hair, and it happened after just one use. Needless to say, I was very, very impressed.

Although Vegamour’s HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask just dropped, reviewers who tried the hair mask can’t stop raving over it. In fact, one described it as having a “phenomenal” texture with a “fluffy, silky” feel. They wrote, “I followed the instructions and applied the mask to my hair and then waited three minutes before rinsing thoroughly. As my hair is naturally curly, I don’t blow dry it that often. I let my hair air dry instead. I couldn’t believe how soft and manageable it felt after using the Vegamour Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Hair Mask! My hair has never been so soft! I styled my hair the next day as I normally do. When I brushed my hair out later that day, I had no tangles. I am in awe. It has transformed my hair!”

Another reviewer said it brought their dry winter hair back to life. “This mask is so hydrating,” they said. “My hair gets super dry in the winter and this perked it back up and made it less frizzy too!”

One reviewer was so impressed, they said it was “truly transformative.” They wrote, “My hair is truly transformed each time I use this hair mask. It has the look and feel like I just had a salon treatment. It’s free from silicone too, which makes me feel good about using it. This mask has really made a difference with reducing the frizz. My hair looks shiny and glossy with less struggle. Styling is just faster and easier. It smells amazing too! I use this twice a week and really lasts for three days in between shampoos.”

The hair mask is a little bit on the splurge-worthy side at a little over $50. But if you’re new to the brand, you can get a 20% off discount using the code HELLO20. That means, you can snag the hair mask for around $40. That’s a seriously good deal, especially given how well it works.

Again, the hair mask is just one of three new Vegamour products that just launched. If you want to get all three, you can actually save up to 20% off with a bundle subscription. I tried the new shampoo and conditioner as well, and they’re also worth getting. Both products are lightweight, have a nice light scent, and leave your hair feeling soft and smooth, especially on days when you don’t use the hair mask.

So be sure to check out Vegamour’s new HYDR-8 Collection today, as well as all their other top-rated offerings. After trying nearly all their best-sellers, I can truly say you can’t go wrong with any of their products.

