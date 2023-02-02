Shoppers Are Calling These Bras ‘Unbelievably’ Comfortable, Supportive & Sexy — & You Can Get a Matching Underwear for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe it’s the Valentine’s Day holiday that’s quickly approaching that’s getting us in the mood to purchase new lingerie and underwear. If you’re in the market for a new bralette or pair of underwear, have to check out Harper Wilde: An intimate specialist who believes that the bra industry should not be so over-sexualized or over-priced. The brand has plenty of bras and underwear to shop for, and they’re so comfortable, you can’t just get one.

Harper Wilde “is a company for all women, including the future generation of leading women,” the brand says. And as you take a look at the brand’s offering, you can see that they stand behind its mission. Each collection makes sure it has inclusive sizes so that all boodies are comfortable in the products. And, thanks to the affordable pricing, stocking your underwear drawer has never been easier. If you’re eager to get shopping, you have to add the Luxe Bralette to your cart ASAP. It’s a best-seller that shoppers can’t get enough of. Plus, when you buy the bralette, you get a free pair of Luxe Underwear — from now until February 14.

Harper Wilde Luxe Bralette

Luxe Bralette $55 Buy now

Shoppers love that the bralette is “sexy but comfortable.” One added, “Love the look of this bra, especially when you want to be comfortable, but feel sexy! It’s got good support and fits great!”

And even though the bra is comfortable, don’t let it fool you — it’s also supportive. “Love the look of this bra, especially when you want to be comfortable, but I am very large-chested, and after breastfeeding twins for 18 months, I struggled to find a comfortable bra that wasn’t one of my old nursing bras, and that was actually supportive,” another review says. “I was skeptical about whether this would be a good fit because it’s a bralette, but when I tried it on, I immediately purchased two more. It is so comfortable, pretty supportive, and bonus, it’s a tad bit sexy…which makes this momma feel good.”

No matter what size bra you take, the luxe bralette works for smaller and larger breasts. “Absolutely love this bralette,” a final shopper exalted. “It’s normally so hard for me to find a comfortable and supportive bralette since I have bigger boobs! I have it in two colors and will probably get two more.”

Make sure you snag the Harper Wilde Luxe Bralette just in time for Valentine's Day. You can also check the brand's other best-selling pieces while you're shopping.

