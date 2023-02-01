Amazon Shoppers Say These Bags Are ‘Stronger & Sturdier’ Than the Famous IKEA Bags & They’re Over 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A trip to IKEA isn’t complete without those amazing blue bags. The iconic oversized shopping bag makes a perfect overnight bag, catchall trunk bag, or even grocery-run bag when you don’t want to use plastic. Don’t want to go to IKEA? Amazon is selling a “stronger and sturdier” version, and it’s 50% off right now!

The TICONN brand extra-large moving bags are a number one best-selling item in the tools and home improvement section, with over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. They are a bold blue color and made of polypropylene material, but unlike the 19-gallon IKEA bags, these puppies hold up to 24 gallons — and they have a convenient zipper to hold all your stuff!

One reviewer said, “The bags are much stronger and sturdier than Ikea bags, so don’t be fooled by the color. Definitely worth it for moving things around or storing off-season clothes.”

The waterproof bags have helpful carrying handles and a rectangular design that is easier for sorting your stuff. There’s even a tag pocket to label your bag for storage. It’s more of a heavy-duty carrying bag, but still lightweight enough to use for your next Costco run.

They can also help for moving. One reviewer wrote that they bought these to help their daughter move to college. “It handled bedding, it was sturdy and so easy to handle,” they said. “Even my daughter commented in it. Since then I’ve used it on vacation for handling sleeping bags, bedding for inflatable mattresses and carrying home the dirty laundry. These bags were inexpensive but so so useful. I am so glad that I have them and I think I’ll use them in many other ways in the future.”

Others used it instead of a suitcase. “We used this in place of luggage so that we wouldn’t lose weight to the bag instead of what it held,” one person wrote. “We were able to pack everything we wanted well under airline weight restrictions and it all arrived safe. As long as you don’t have anything breakable it makes a great option.” Pretty cool, right?

For a limited time, a six-pack of these awesome bags is on sale for $23.24! Shop the deal below.

TICONN 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags

These spacious, rectangular bags unzip at the top for easy access and fit easily in a trunk or closet. Use these for storing or transporting books, clothes, bedding, and more! Right now, a six-pack is on sale for 50% off.

