Dog Owners Agree Even the Most Aggressive Chewers Can’t Destroy This $10 Toy from Amazon

Dogs are known for their boundless energy, affectionate nature and playful demeanor, but sometimes their playfulness can turn into a nuisance, especially when they develop a habit of chewing on everything they come across. Having a dog that chews on things can be an exasperating experience, as it can lead to costly repairs, ruined household items, and even safety hazards. If you’re a dog owner who is tired of dealing with this issue, then you’re not alone. Luckily, we found a tough chew toy that can stand up to even the most aggressive chompers — and it’s only $10 right now!

The Kseroo Dog Bone Chew Toy is made of sturdy nylon, suitable for aggressive chewers or teething dogs. All dogs love bones, so this tough chew toy is shaped to look like the real thing, and the addition of natural beef flavor will prolong your dog’s interest and chewing time.

This adorable chew toy has more than 4,500 4.5 star reviews on Amazon. “If you have a dog like mine, his only goal with toys is absolute destruction,” notes one Amazon shopper who reports the Kseroo bone is “very tough … After hours of straight chewing it is holding up well.”

“It smells delicious and it’s so durable,” raves another dog owner on Amazon in her review. “It’s going to last a lifetime!

Investing in some tough, durable toys that can withstand your dog’s aggressive chewing is a must. Regular chewing is necessary for dogs to consume energy, relieve anxiety, and help reduce tartar build-up on teeth. Plus, giving your pup an appropriate place to chomp will reduce his gnawing on furniture or shoes and increase his trust in you!

And don’t forget to offer plenty of positive reinforcement: Whenever you catch your dog chewing on an appropriate chew toy, be sure to give them plenty of praise and treats to reinforce good chewing behavior.

With the right approach and understanding, you can help your furry friend learn what’s appropriate to chew on and prevent them from destroying your belongings. So next time your dog decides to chomp on your favorite slippers, offer him the Kseroo Dog Bone Chew Toy instead!