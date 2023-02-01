Pet Parents Are Using This TikTok-Famous Children’s Toy to Comfort Their Dogs & It’s on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a pet owner, there’s nothing more heartbreaking than seeing our furry best friend feeling scared and anxious. Whether it’s a loud thunderstorm, a visit to the vet, or even just a new person entering the room, our dogs can become frightened and unsure. But, as their loving caretakers, it’s our job to comfort them and help them feel safe. We are basically their moms and dads, and just like with human babies, it’s our job to soothe them. And just like parents of human babies, some pet parents on TikTok have started turning to a real children’s toy as a snuggle buddy for their dog “kid.” And that special toy is on sale on Amazon today.

TikTok user CharlieAlfiePaddington recently posted a video of her Golden Retriever puppy Paddington on his first car ride, an experience that many dogs find pretty scary. But Paddington is cuddled up with the Fisher-Price Soothe ‘n Snuggle Otter, and is handling the trip pretty well! The post’s caption reads, “Lots of first when you’re this young – but all much easier when with a friend.” You might recognize the Snuggle Otter as the same stuffed animal that makes an appearance in a couple other popular TikTok videos that feature angelic sleeping (human) babies!

In the video you can see little Paddington’s head moving as the belly of the plush otter rises up and down. According to Fisher-Price, the stuffy’s soft belly moves up and down in a rhythmic motion that mimics breathing to help soothe your baby (or dog) naturally. It also has up to 30 minutes of calming music, sound effects, and soft lights, but the video is paired with an audio clip of “Rush Hour” by Jane Wiedlin, so we’re not sure if Paddington is experiencing those aspects. In any case, with the otter’s sweet face, super snuggly fabrics, and satiny tail, the Soothe ‘n Snuggle Otter is a perfect cuddle friend.

Fisher-Price Soothe ‘N Snuggle Otter

Courtesy of Fisher-Price.

Fisher-Price Soothe ‘N Snuggle Otter $39.84 Buy now

Offering physical comfort is one way to soothe a scared dog, so we can see why the Snuggle Otter would work. Gentle touches and petting can be incredibly relaxing for a scared dog, and holding them close can also help — so it makes sense that feeling the breathing-like motion of the toy could help. Calming music also can help soothe a frightened dog, so that feature of the stuffy could be a bonus, too. The motion and music might just work because they would distract a dog from whatever is making them scared, like engaging your dog with a special treat or any favorite toy would.

Remember, it’s important to be patient and understanding when our dogs are scared. They’re looking to us for comfort and support, and by providing that, we can help them overcome their fears and feel more confident and secure. So good your pup lots of love and affection and give them a space where they feel safe, at home and in the car. And if adding a Snuggle Otter helps, why not? It sure is cute — and less than $40 is a bargain for making our fur baby feel safe!