The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts from Sephora for Any Budget — from Luscious Lipsticks to Flirty Fragrances

It’s finally February! Now that it’s the month of love, there’s no better time to secure gifts for those you admire or treat yourself to a little TLC. Luckily, this year, you don’t have to look far for some of the best gifts. Just head to Sephora. The beauty retailer is always stocked with the best gifts for any holiday or occasion, but right now, you can score limited edition items just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sephora’s Valentine’s Day gifts include some of our favorite brands, like Glow Recipe, Laneige, and Ouai, to name a few. You can shop for everyone on your list in one place. If you need an idea for your mother, opt for this velvety lipstick that is perfect for any occasion. You can also check out a perfume set that includes luxury picks that makes impressive gifts for co-workers or your best friends. We also can’t get enough of Laneieg’s lip makes that instantly banishes dry winter skin.

Below, see six of our favorite picks to wrap up this Valentine’s Day.

Sephora Favorites Mini Luxury Perfume Sampler

Sephora Favorites

This perfume set is filled with luxury scents that make the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. The set comes with five best-selling fragrances, including: Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum, Maison Margiela’ REPLICA ‘By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette, Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum, and the Valentino Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Parfum.

Mini Luxury Perfume Sampler $80 Buy now

Laneige Berries n’ Choco Kisses Set

Laneige

Snag this limited edition set for all of your closest friends on your list. It comes with two of Laneige’s best-selling Lip Sleeping Masks — one in berry and one in chocolate, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Berries n’ Choco Kisses Set $26 Buy now

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Touchland

You may think that a hand sanitizer won't make a good gift, but let this chic option change your mind. Shoppers love Touchland's spray sanitizers, and they often have a wait list for their delicious scents. They not only smell good, but they look great in any bag too. The travel and sanitizers even come with a case (sold separately), so you never lose it.

Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer $10 Buy now

Sephora Favorites Vacay All Day Set

Sephora Favorites

For those who love makeup and skincare, this set is a must! It instantly gives tropical vibes with the colorful bag that holds all of the goodies inside. Speaking of what’s inside, you will find skincare from Dr. Brandt, haircare from Ouai, and a setting spray from Urban Decay.

Vacay All Day Set $44 Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain

Yves Saint Laurent

This Vinyl Cream Lip Stain is a treat whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or treating yourself to something small. The lip stain offers a creamy pigment with an intense color payoff that lasts all day. The best part? It doesn’t leave your lips crying out for moisture. Instead, it keeps them hydrated for up to 10 hours.

Vinyl Cream Lip Stain $39 Buy now

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe’s Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit has a history of selling out when it’s finally in stock. That means running to grab a kit before it’s too late. The fruit babies come with five “fruit-forward” skincare products that help to treat redness, dullness, and uneven texture. Each of the products has gentle ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, which work together to leave the complexion hydrated and. smooth.