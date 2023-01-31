This Kid-Friendly Straw Magically Clears Aways Hiccups in an Instant & It’s as Low as $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not kidding when we say there’s finally a simple way to get rid of hiccups. Of course, everyone has their own remedies for relief like holding one’s breath to letting someone scare you. But what if we told you that all you need is one everyday tool? The HiccAway straw works with water to instantly stop pesky hiccups. And with over 2,000 positive reviews, many shoppers would agree that this natural cure works every time. Plus, it’s so easy to use. Simply, take a large sip of water from the mouthpiece and immediately swallow. But the best part? It magically clears away hiccups for as low as $8.

That’s right, this reusable straw is available for $13 as a single product or $35 for a four-pack on Amazon. But in our opinion, the latter is the better value since each count is $4 less than the single pack. Not to mention, it’s such a cheap price for a game-changing product that was made by a doctor and seen on Shark Tank. It’s no wonder why everyone loves it.

“It works within moments to stop the spasm, you can feel the cool wash through your chest and throat,” said an Amazon reviewer. “It’s the best! No longer do I suffer hiccuping for hours from any random thing”

And for those who wonder if HiccAway actually works, here’s the science behind it to back it up. According to the brand, the pressure of sipping lowers the diaphragm as well as opens the leaf-shaped flap in the throat that typically causes a hiccup sound when closed. The brand claims that there has been more than 90 percent success in stopping hiccups.

Even parents are believers in this dishwasher-safe straw for their children. They agree that it’s a foolproof treatment for hiccups. Plus, the kid-friendly tool has differing inhale settings for a child and an adult, making it perfect for all ages to share. As one reviewer called it, HiccAway is your “hiccups’ worst nightmare.”

So, don’t worry about hiccups ever again thanks to HiccAway. It’s a great household addition, especially for those who get hiccups all the time.

