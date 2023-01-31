This AirTag Dog Collar Holder Gives Shoppers ‘So Much Peace of Mind’ & It’s on Sale for Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our pets, knowing where your favorite four-legged friend is at all times is comforting and a huge safety measure to take as a pet owner. Thankfully Apple Airtags are easy to use to track your most precious belongings, even your pets. Instead of worrying that your dog is going to run off every time you open the door or forget to lock your backyard gate, just grab an Airtag and secure it with this collar that Amazon shoppers love and call “perfect.”

The Pop Culture Airtag Dog Collar Holder is the answer to securing the tag on your dog’s collar without worry. It has a silicone design that makes it easy to slide onto any collar. The “water and impact-resistant technology makes this AirTag protector ideal for diggers, swimmers, and playful pups,” the brand says. So how do you secure the Airtag? Just place it in the allotted slot on the front of the collar and relax — the space makes it so secure that it won’t fall out.

Pop Culture Airtag Dog Collar Holder

Pop Culture

The dog collar has a “durable and sleek design” that makes it easy to strap to your pet’s collar. One five-star reviewer wrote: “This AirTag holder is perfect. I haven’t had it for long, but so far, it seems to be very durable and secure. Also, the design is appealing and doesn’t seem bulky on the collar at all. It’s stretchy, so easy to fit onto the collar and over the clasp, but it stays firmly in place.”

And if you’re concerned about the Airtag falling out, another shopper that the collar actually locks it in place. It’s a “secure air tag holder,” they said before adding, “After our dog was lost for about an hour, we knew we never wanted to feel that way again. The idea of attaching an AirTag to his collar was recommended. This is a great case to hold the AirTag, and our dog doesn’t even notice it is there.”

A final reviewer called the holder “stylish.” They also noted, “this fits the dog’s collar perfectly and lies flat. Easy to place tag and secure.”

The Pop Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder is on sale for under $10 and comes in seven colors. Hurry and add it to your cart while it’s on sale — it’s the perfect chance to stock up!

Related story This Do-It-All Balm ‘Cured a Number of Chronic Skin Issues’ From Rough Patches to Cracked Nails – & It’s Only $18

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: