Shoppers Call This Chic Gadget the ‘Rolls-Royce of Poo Bag Dispensers’ & You Can Get Two for One on Amazon Right Now

There’s nothing really glamorous about carrying around dog poop bags, right? Wrong. According to pet parents, the poop bag holder from Wild One is the “Rolls-Royce of poo bag dispensers” because it’s not only designed well, but it’s also sleek and chic to carry. And right now you can get two of these holders for the price of one on Amazon.

The Wild One Poop Bag Holder fits your standard poop bags and is easy to latch onto any leash or bag thanks to the elastic loop at the top. It also features a twist-off cap that makes replacing rolls of bags a breeze, and the bags won’t slip out of the holder thanks to the inner spindle.

And if you love the black and navy colors, you can grab both for just $8 thanks to a current Amazon promotion. (The dispenser is also available in a chic blush color, not currently on sale.)

Image: Wild One

Wild One Poop Bag Holder $8

“I didn’t realize how hard it would be to find a bag dispenser that would work well for me. This one does,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Sleek design, easy to grip, and the elastic is much preferred over a cheap clip. The best part is that the hole is big enough for me to actually grab a bag on the off chance it gets rolled inside. These are the Rolls-Royce of poop bag dispensers.”

Another dog parent wrote, “The hair tie-like clip has been a miracle for my leash! My dog is very hyper and I was constantly dropping the leash and breaking the clips on old poop bag holders. And if it didn’t break completely then I was losing it in random places and it was just a mess but this one just won’t come off unless I’m messing with it!”

Step up your poop bag game and treat yourself to two Wild One Poop Bag Holders while they’re on sale and while this two-for-one promotion is running.

