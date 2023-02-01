Pups on the Go Need This ‘Clever’ & ‘Efficient’ $16 Water Bottle & Treat Dispenser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pet parents who love to take their dogs with them everywhere know that packing their pup’s gear can be as complicated as packing a diaper bag for a baby. With water, water bowls, bags of treats and kibbles, and poop bags to contend with, you may feel as though you need to carry a backpack just to make sure your dog’s needs are met. But one company has come up with a great way to keep your dog hydrated and fed while out and about on walks and short car rides, and according to dog parents, this thing has changed the game.

The AVELORA Dog Water Bottle is an all-in-one hydration system and treat carrier. It comes in both 10-ounce and 19-ounce sizes and offers a leak-proof way to carry and give your dog water without needing to bring a collapsible bowl. The bowl is actually attached to the bottle — just press the release button to fill the bowl, and your pup is ready to drink. The bottle even comes with a filter to make sure your pup is drinking the cleanest water possible.

And what’s more, is that the AVELORA bottle also comes with a separate kibble compartment that fits into the bowl for easy storage, accessibility, and use!

“Works like a charm and [is] completely leakproof,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The treat holder stays in and the water button is great … I got the large one and I’m glad I did. Holds a regular size bottle of water and it goes pretty quickly (my dog must drink a lot of water). Having it hold the treats is so convenient especially when I need to take a lot of water and treats for my puppy who I have to train.”

Another added, “I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. This is a clever efficient design. I got the basic size one which is good for my Pomeranian. We bring along her food and water and it’s quick and convenient to dispense water [and] provide food for her during our car travels.”

Make sure your dog is prepared for a day of adventuring and lessen the amount of bulk you need to lug around with the AVELORA dog water bottle. Grab it while it’s on sale for just $16.

