Versed’s New Sensitive Skin-Approved Exfoliator Clears Breakouts for The Ultimate Glow Up & It’s $18

Consider body care now a priority when it comes to taking care of your skin when the temperature drops. And while you’re at it, update your skincare routine with new practices like exfoliating. Exfoliators can be your best friend when skin becomes dry and dull. They help to revive your skin by removing dead skin caused by dry air. But if you’re concerned about irritating your sensitive skin, then we’ve got you covered with Versed’s newest exfoliator. Buff It Out is your safe, gentle, and easy solution to say goodbye to problem skin. It tackles dull, rough, and bumpy skin all at once. And it’s only worth $18 to rejuvenate your entire bod from the neck down.

That’s right, this exfoliating body scrub from Versed is made for your winter skin. It reveals a super smooth and brighter complexion all over that you’ll want to show off. And it’s all thanks to its AHA ingredients (lactic and glycolic acid) that work alongside an abrasive, microfine stone to tackle bumps, hyperpigmentation, and dry patches.

Versed Buff It Out

One reviewer vouched, saying “The glycolic and lactic acids leave my skin brighter, and with a healthy glow, while the finely milled bits of pumice smooth my skin, banishing any patches of dry skin and revealing skin that just looks and feels renewed.”

But that’s not all. The AHA exfoliating body scrub also gets rid of breakouts and uneven texture, from strawberry legs to chicken skin. All you have to do is apply it up to three times a week. Keep in mind that the creamy formula should be massaged into wet skin and then rinsed off followed by a moisturizer.

So many shoppers have already raved that this unscented exfoliator leaves the skin "beautiful, soft, and radiant" for all skin types. And if you ask us, Buff It Out is definitely the product you need on your side during the cold weather.

So, give your body an instant glow-up with Versed’s newest product that’s sensitive skin- and dermatologist-approved.

