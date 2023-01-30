These Kitchen Organizer Bins Will Give You a Kardashian-Worthy Shelf For Under $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever looked at the inside of a Kardashian’s fridge and sighed from what can only be called organizational envy? When you’re rich, famous, and fully staffed, it seems that digging through one’s pantry or refrigerator for those leftovers you swear weren’t totally gone yet is a thing of the past, replaced by clear containers as far as the eye can see showing you your fully-stocked groceries laid out in aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-locate rows. We can’t replicate much of the Kardashian experience in our own kitchens, but that bin organizing trick is easier than you might think — and there’s a perfect set on sale on Amazon right now that could transform your messiest kitchen space for under $25.

HOOJO’s eight-pack of clear organizing bins is currently on sale for 22 percent off, and the Amazon favorite includes eight 12.5-inch-long bins that can hold everything from loose fruits and veggies to bottled drinks, soda cans, pantry ingredients, and more, all readily visible and clearly divided into separate containers.

Organizer Bins

HOOJO.

With over 20,000 five-star reviews, to call these storage bins beloved is an understatement. Shoppers rave about how sturdy these containers are, how much they’ve helped cut down on food waste at home, and how affordable they are compared to other organizers of similar quality.

Reviewers have used these for pantry organization and fridge organization alike, and love how easy they make it to see at a glance what you have in your kitchen and what you’re running low on.

“Best organizer idea I have purchased in ages. Now products do not get shoved to back and forgotten,” one buyer writes. “No more dirty shelves. Love them!”

With eight bins in this bundle, you could use half for your fridge and half for a pantry shelf, or even stick a few in your freezer as needed — wherever you have the most trouble keeping things straight, or whatever shelf gives you the most anxiety to look at, that’s where these bins will save you. This may be our favorite Kardashian look of all time to recreate at home!

